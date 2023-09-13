Meghan Markle’s Laidback Look Strikes The Right Note At The Invictus Games

Meghan Markle's wardrobe as a senior royal used to include power dresses and pointed court heels. Nowdays, however, you're more likely to find her in a marginally more down-to-earth combination. For today's appearance at the Invictus Games, which kicked off a few days ago in Düsseldorf, Markle sported the laidback duo of linen shorts and leather flats. This being the Duchess, however, it still looked polished to perfection. If Shiv Roy was attending a sporting event, she no doubt would have chosen a similar get-up (the tank top layered under the cardigan looks straight out of her stealth wealth school of thought from the final season).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ©Getty

Markle's as savvy as ever when it comes to price points. So while her toe-cap slingbacks were Chanel, the rest of her outfit was at the more affordable end of the scale. The gold-buttoned cream cardigan, which was a more classic kind of knitwear that we're used to seeing her wearing, was by J.Crew. Michelle Obama famously wore the brand on repeat when she was First Lady, lest we forget.

SHOP: The Linen Shorts Worn By Meghan Markle

Markle's shorts, meanwhile, were from a resortwear brand she's worn several times called Staud. They're still available to buy now for £170 and can be worn as a co-ord with the matching linen waistcoat, although her scoop-necked vest top and elongated cardigan pairing was probably more weather-appropriate for the cool temperatures in Düsseldorf.

Meghan Markle making a speech at the Invictus Games ©Getty