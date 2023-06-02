  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

These Are The Beauty Products We’ve Already Spotted In The Love Island Villa

Prepare for your head to be turned...

Love Island Summer 2023
by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted

The days are longer, the sun is beaming and summer is on the horizon, it can only mean one thing: Love Island is back. Come Monday 5th June, Love Island 2023’s summer season will kick off on ITV2 with Maya Jama returning to the fold for a second time. As the nation's favourite reality show enters its 10th season, we are expecting more drama, twists and turns than ever before. But one thing's for certain- the Islanders can rely on the plethora of beauty products in the villa to turn the heads.

BUTTON

Boots is back for another year as the official beauty partner of the show, so you can rest assured knowing only the best of beauty will reside in the villa alongside our new hopefuls. Grazia was invited to take an exclusive tour of the villa ahead of the show's launch - and the dressing room and bathroom vanities did not disappoint. We spotted a restock of former gems from the winter series earlier this year, including the £22 body mist Samie wore before bed and the £11 face tool that was a key part of her skincare routine, as well as some impressive beauty updates.

The Love Island Dressing Room, credit: ITV Plc

If the beauty takeaways keep you locked into the show as much as the drama (guilty as charged), you'll want to know about these staples. Scroll on to discover all the beauty products we've spotted in the villa so far.

All The Beauty Products In Love Island 2023

1. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist

Buy now

Description

We're starting off strong here with a theory: we know just how much former Love Islander Samie

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 Perfume Mist
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Boots Glow Essence Serum

Boots Glow Essence Serum

Buy now

Description

You don't need to break the bank for a healthy glow and this serum proves it. A blend of

Boots Glow Essence Serum
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Buy now

Description

Hybrid beauty has earned itself a top spot in the industry, brimming with hardworking, easy-to-use

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin

Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin

Buy now

Description

An OG if ever there was one. Kind on sensitive skin, it helps to shift make-up and daily

Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Liz Earle Cleanse &amp; Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser

Buy now

Description

Another OG. This product catapulted the category of balmy cleansers best removed with a warm damp

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. <br>Sheamoisture Coconut &amp; Hibiscus Curl &amp; Shine Shampoo

Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

Buy now

Description

True experts in the field of natural textured hair, Sheamositure's delicious smelling and hair

Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Boots Ingredients Volume Conditioner With Acacia Collagen

Boots Ingredients Volume Conditioner With Acacia Collagen

Buy now

Description

If you struggle with fine-looking, flat that isn't in the best shape as far as strength and

Boots Ingredients Volume Conditioner With Acacia Collagen
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Buy now

Description

Another cult classic which deserves all the love it gets. This body cream's best feature isn't

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long Nickel/Copper

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long Nickel/Copper

Buy now

Description

This year we have a new hair tool in the villa. Dyson's Airwrap which arguably needs no

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long Nickel/Copper
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Weleda Skin Food Cream

Weleda Skin Food Cream

Buy now

Description

Another cult favourite. This celebrity loved moisturiser will remedy dry patches with ease, taking

Weleda Skin Food Cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us