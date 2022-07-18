Here’s Exactly What’s In The Love Islanders’ Makeup Bags This Year, Product By Product

When it comes to Love Island, there's not one product we don't want to know about. From bikinis and clothes to that brown lip liner that Gemma's obsessed with, there are endless brands to keep an eye on. One thing that's essential to check out, though, is the makeup tools and cosmetics that the Love Islanders' have their hands on. Staying so effortlessly chic and looking fresh-faced at all times is a skill and we're adding everything to our baskets to make sure we can look just as good.
To make it easy for you, we've taken a deep-dive into the partnership products sent into the villa from Boots. From shimmery eyeshadow palettes to the moisturisers that keep skin looking gorgeous, the Love Island makeup secrets aren't so secret anymore. Boots is the official Love Island beauty partner, so this is what the Islanders can get their hands on in their infamous make-up room.
Love Island Recouples With Boots
It was announced at the start of the season that Love Island officially partnered with UK beauty stockist – and national treasure, let's be honest – Boots. That's great news for all of us because it means that those products used are also available to us.
Last year, Boots saw the ‘Love Island effect’ with a huge percent increase in sales of Fenty and Liz Earle simply from the Love Islanders being spotted using the products. This year, we see Boots arming the Islanders with a variety of beauty and cosmetics brands, including favourites like Huda, 17, Revolution, Mac and more.
From haircare to moisturisers and setting sprays, the Islanders have a mass of cosmetics to choose and play with, into which we've had an exclusive insight.
What's in Indiyah's Make-Up Bag?
Indiyah has always got glowing skin and her hair game has been one of our favourites this year - especially when she pulled a bum-length black wig out for the heart-racing challenge. Inside Indiyah's make-up bag you can find skin prep with the Boots Glow Peach Jelly Moisturiser (£4) whilst on eyes and lips are a myriad of glossy and glittery cosmetics like the Fenty Gloss Bomb (£14.40) and the Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Medium (£21.60). What's on her brows, you ask? The 17. Precise Definition Tinted Brow Gel that's only £4.50.
SHOP: Indiyah's products
What's in Gemma's Make-Up Bag?
Gemma Owen has been a frontrunner from the start of the season in both beauty and drama. Her signature matte brown lips took hold as one of the stand-out products of the season, as the Sleek MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick (£6.49) whilst her dewy cheeks are contoured with XX Revolution Bronze Skin Cream Bronzer (£15). Other than make-up, scrub off at the end of the night with the Boots Biodegradable Micellar Cleansing Wipes (£1.50) and keep hair intact with the Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo Bamboo Fibre & Gardenia (£4.25).
SHOP: Gemma's products
What's in Paige's Make-Up Bag?
Paige has been known as the cheeky Welsh Islander whose flashy smile and sassy locks have been a highlight of the villa. In her makeup bag, you'll find her classic eyeliner as the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper Black (£14.25) when her lashes are layered with the Eylure Fluttery Light 008 False Lashes (£6). Setting her face is the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder (£24.80) and 17. Brow Define Duo, £5.
SHOP: Paige's products
What's in Tasha's Make-Up Bag?
The villa's resident blonde Barbie is Tasha Ghouri, who loves to look au naturale with clean-girl makeup while leaving her eyebrows fluttery. Like Gemma, we can see her donning the Sleek MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick (£6.49) but mascara stays as the 17. Extreme Extension Lengthening Mascara (£4). On the base is the popular fan favourite Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème 15ml (£28) and a cleansing routine begins with the Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser (£16.80).
SHOP: Tasha's products
What's in Ekin-Su's Make-Up Bag?
Bombshell Ekin-Su is not scared of drama and we've seen her don a fresh face for most of the time in the villa. The inside secret is the No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C Daily Brightening Moisturiser (£8.97) as a base with the Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum (£21.60) to tone whilst on the body is the Soap & Glory The Real Zing Body Sorbet (£6.63). For lashes, grab the MAC Magic Extension Mascara Black (£17.60).
SHOP: Ekin-Su's products
What's In Danica's Make-Up Bag?
Danica Taylor has not had the easiest ride as a bombshell in the villa. One thing she doesn't miss on though, is her makeup looks. Get her glowy look with the Boots Glow Essence Serum (£4) and Sleek MakeUP Highlighting Elixir Illuminating Drops (£6.99). For prep and prime, you'll find the 17. Dewy Prep Setting Spray (£5) to set and the Soltan Once Face SPF50+ (£10) to protect skin.
SHOP: Danica's products
What's in Antigoni's Make-Up Bag?
Newest member of the team Antigoni has curls to be severely envious of, so it's no surprise it's the first thing to note in her makeup bag. You'll be able to get the look of her ringlets with the Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly (£5.17). Other make-up favourites include the XX Revolution liquid blush tint (£9), Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer (£23.20) and No7 Stay Perfect Lip Lacquer (£9.56).