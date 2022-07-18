Here’s Exactly What’s In The Love Islanders’ Makeup Bags This Year, Product By Product

When it comes to Love Island, there's not one product we don't want to know about. From bikinis and clothes to that brown lip liner that Gemma's obsessed with, there are endless brands to keep an eye on. One thing that's essential to check out, though, is the makeup tools and cosmetics that the Love Islanders' have their hands on. Staying so effortlessly chic and looking fresh-faced at all times is a skill and we're adding everything to our baskets to make sure we can look just as good.

To make it easy for you, we've taken a deep-dive into the partnership products sent into the villa from Boots. From shimmery eyeshadow palettes to the moisturisers that keep skin looking gorgeous, the Love Island makeup secrets aren't so secret anymore. Boots is the official Love Island beauty partner, so this is what the Islanders can get their hands on in their infamous make-up room.

Love Island Recouples With Boots

It was announced at the start of the season that Love Island officially partnered with UK beauty stockist – and national treasure, let's be honest – Boots. That's great news for all of us because it means that those products used are also available to us.

Last year, Boots saw the ‘Love Island effect’ with a huge percent increase in sales of Fenty and Liz Earle simply from the Love Islanders being spotted using the products. This year, we see Boots arming the Islanders with a variety of beauty and cosmetics brands, including favourites like Huda, 17, Revolution, Mac and more.

From haircare to moisturisers and setting sprays, the Islanders have a mass of cosmetics to choose and play with, into which we've had an exclusive insight.

What's in Indiyah's Make-Up Bag?

What's in Gemma's Make-Up Bag?

Gemma Owen has been a frontrunner from the start of the season in both beauty and drama. Her signature matte brown lips took hold as one of the stand-out products of the season, as the Sleek MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick (£6.49) whilst her dewy cheeks are contoured with XX Revolution Bronze Skin Cream Bronzer (£15). Other than make-up, scrub off at the end of the night with the Boots Biodegradable Micellar Cleansing Wipes (£1.50) and keep hair intact with the Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo Bamboo Fibre & Gardenia (£4.25).

What's in Paige's Make-Up Bag?

What's in Tasha's Make-Up Bag?

What's in Ekin-Su's Make-Up Bag?

What's In Danica's Make-Up Bag?

What's in Antigoni's Make-Up Bag?