The October LookFantastic Beauty Box Has Landed And Our Official Review Is In

Beauty subscription boxes. Let’s talk about them. As beauty journalists we’re privy to many, and, at this point, it’s fair to say that it’s a pretty saturated market. But some do shine above the rest and are absolutely worth the investment. Call us biased, but a moment for the Grazia Beauty Club Box for starters– believe us when we say it’s brimming with goodies sure to delight even the most snobbish of beauty buffs. Another that has earned cult status – the Look Fantastic Beauty Box. Always brimming with products to the value of at least £50, this £13 monthly subscription box has amassed an abundance of loyal fans - and for good reason. Today, we’re shining a spotlight on it. Scroll on for all the details.

What Is The LookFantastic Beauty Box?

The LookFantasic Beauty Box is released monthly and always contains beauty essentials worth over £50. You can sign up to a 12 month subscription for just £13 per month, or, if you don’t fancy the commitment, you can make a one-time purchase for just £15. It's a good deal.

How much does the LookFantastic Beauty Box Cost?

The Look Fantastic Beauty Box costs £13 a month if you sign up to a 12 month subscription. If it's just the October box that's taken your fancy you can make a one time purchase for just £15.

The LookFantastic October Beauty Box: A Deep Dive

The abundance of beauty products out there can be tricky to navigate, but the LookFantastic Beauty Box gives beauty fans the opportunity to try new products for a fraction of the price. While there are usually an abundance of full-sized products in there, it can be helpful to try a mini before you decide to commit to a more expensive buy. Here's out full review of each of the six products inside the LookFantastic Beauty Box for October, plus links to shop the full-sized versions if you're already convinced you'll be a fan.

Is The Look Fantastic Beauty Box Worth It?

Our Verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:.'

‘I’d say, yes, absolutely. The October LookFantastic subscription box is a great way for beauty lovers to remain in-the-know when it comes to exciting new launches. I know it’s tempting to stick to your tried and tested favourites, but consider this a great excuse to try something new. And who knows, you might just find a new must-have in your arsenal of beauty products. Plus, a reminder- it’s always great value for money.'

How We Tested It

Rachael says: 'I've been a subscriber to the LookFantastic Beauty Box for a few months now, and I can honestly say that it hasn't disappointed thus far - it's always brimming with top products, and I've often gone on to purchase full-sized versions as a result. It's always lovely to receive some exciting post, too!'

Overall rating

It's a five out of five from me.