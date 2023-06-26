Lizzo Wore A Face Full Of This Budget Make-Up Brand For Her Glastonbury 2023 Set

Trust Lizzo to put on a show. Over the weekend, the singer took to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 to belt her most-loved bangers to crowds of over 200,000, and it's safe to say festival-goers weren't disappointed. During her 60 minute set, the headliner serenaded onlookers with all her viral hits, a classical flute piece and three show-stopping fits. But all that aside, it's her beauty look that we couldn't take our eyes off, naturally.

Sporting two-toned blue hair and chrome foiled eyelids, her look certainly brought the glam to Glastonbury and served up a serious case for mermaid-core hair and beauty. Celebrity make-up artist Alexx Mayo was the trusted hands behind Lizzo's look – he has been responsible for some of her most iconic red carpet make-up looks in recent years - and was (thankfully) quick to post his newest creation on Instagram, describing Lizzo as a 'smouldering cyber babe'. But that's not all he revealed. Alexx also broke down the key products used to create Lizzo's dazzling look, and you'll be pleased to know they are super affordable.

Relying on British-based make-up brand Lottie London, Alexx reached for festival glam staples from the brand's make-up range – which are all under £10. Posting on Instagram Alexx listed all his go-tos, saying, 'Smouldering cyber babe @lizzobeeating for Glastonbury 2023 using @lottielondon swipe to see some of my fav products used to create this look! Stamp liner to create the wing shape, Lottie palette in cosmic love, diamond bounce highlighter in golden, super fake mascara, arch rival microfine brow pen in dark brown, eye foil in denied, sweet blush liquid blusher in flushed fuchsia, stay matte AF setting spray.'

A TikTok and Gen Z favourite, the brand has built up a good reputation thanks to its viral offerings, like its pH changing make-up buys that took TikTok by storm at the end of last year. We have no doubt that its current shimmery, pigmented, long-wearing products will reign supreme through festival season, a time when all you need on hand is a kit of fool-proof make-up that will see you through singing, sweating and temperamental British weather. Scroll down for Lizzo's favourite festival beauty essentials.

