The £21 Make-Up Essential Behind Lizzo’s Graphic Green Eyeliner Look

There is no denying it, Lizzo is a certified beauty aficionado. You don't need to look hard for the proof. Her TikTok gives seasoned make-up influencers a run for their money and you can always count on her to serve up groundbreaking looks whether it's on stage or the red carpet – we're still recovering from her monochromatic spring-inspired Grammy's ensemble which left no hair, make-up or nail stones unturned. And this week has been no different.

Currently on the European leg of her world tour, the 34-year-old singer stepped out for her Hamburg show sporting glossy coils, pink-flushed cheeks and statement green eyes, which arguably makes for her coolest on-stage glam to date. But it's the eye-catching, glitter-laden latter portion of this look we're most invested in.

Featuring disconnected lime-coloured liner, which frame the outer perimeters of Lizzo's eyes, the modern take on the negative-spaced style is made bolder with green glitter, a classic wing liner and full, fluttery lashes. Any beauty obsessive will know the popularity of graphic liner, a look that has a way of returning to runways year on year, but Lizzo's go-to make-up artist andthe genius behind this look, Alexx Mayo, gives the trend an update with carefully placed gaps which lift, sculpt and widen her eyes.

Dubbing it a 'disconnected graphic glitter extravaganza,' Alexx's work is a dopamine hit to say the least thanks to a spring/summer-hinting colour palette. And if like us you're keen on recreating it yourself, you'll need the essential yellow-toned green liner which frames the entire look. Ever the beauty plug, Alexx took to Instagram to reveal that he used About Face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vertigo Flowers, £21,to carve out Lizzo's lids. The opaque, bold and non-budge formula is no joke, it can saturate lids with vibrant colour in a quick swipe or, as seen on Lizzo, can be used to add bright accents to define the eyes. If it's good enough for Lizzo, it's good enough for us.

Shop: Lizzo's Graphic Green Liner

About Face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vertigo Flowers, £21 2 of 1 Slide 2 of 2 About Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vertigo Flowers This multi-purpose eye paint can be used to saturate lids with full, bold colour or as a fine detail to add accents to eyes. It's vegan, cruelty-free and budge-proof, too, making it entirely reliable on all fronts. Buy now Previous Next