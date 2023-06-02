We Finally Know Every Product Used To Create Halle Bailey’s Beauty Look In The Little Mermaid

It was only a matter of time before the mermaid aesthetic reached fever pitch. #Mermaidcore was declared a top trend of the year and that was even before the turn of 2022. It is, of course, all down to Disney’s highly anticipated live action remake of The Little Mermaid. In fact, searches for the trend have amassed 236.2M views on TikTok, while fashion e-tailor Nasty Gal reports Pinterest searches for ‘mermaidcore’ skyrocketed 614% amid the release of the blockbuster.

Just a few scrolls through your 'For You Page' will reveal the growing appetite for mermaid waves, dolphin skin and otherworldly nails. The style has been popular offline, too, having been sported on red carpets and runways alike - look to Anne Hathaway's recent wet look at the launch of Bulgari's Mediterranean High Jewellery collection in Venice for the proof. But while the real life play out of Mermaidcore sees many adorn themselves in elaborate gadgets and gizmos aplenty, in truth achieving Halle Bailey's redefined, modern day take on Ariel is far simpler than you think.

Halle's Ariel sees natural, ethereal beauty come to the fore. A barely-there base keeps her skin fresh and youthful (she is the youngest sister after all), her eyes are softly gilded and lips subtly defined to allow gloss to do the talking. The focus on hair and beauty in the film has been so noteworthy, KIKO Milano has even become the official make-up partner for the movie, launching a line of products especially geared towards #mermaidcore.

Thanks to the woman responsible for creating Halle's look on set of The Little Mermaid, film and TV make-up artist Kat Ali, we now know the exact beauty products that were used to transform Halle into Ariel. Taking to Instagram, Kat said, 'Thank you so much for all of your lovely compliments on Halle’s makeup for The Little Mermaid. Some of you guys have been offering me your limbs for a breakdown but that won’t be necessary! Please see below and please tag me if you decide to give it a go. I’d love to see what you create!'

Kat goes on to list every single product she used on set, which featured recognisable heroes as well as a few surprises. Here are all the products used to create Halle's mermaid beauty look.

Shop: The Little Mermaid Make-Up

1. Glossier Priming Mosituriser
Halle's base was pressed with this lightweight, soothing and buildable moisturiser which promises

2. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Kat mentions using this staple when shooting outside. She used the product 'under the foundation

3. Weleda Skin Food
A cult classic, loved by experts and celebrities alike for its ultra nourishing, multi-tasking

4. Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray
Kat says this 'makeup setting spray was an absolute lifesaver shooting in 40 degrees C in

5. M.A.C Cosmetics Face And Body Foundation
An absolute classic and go-to for many artists working on sets thanks to its lightweight,

6. UOMA Beauty Stay Woke Brightening Concealer
With a radiant, satin finish this easy to blend concealer will help correct dark circles,

7. Milk Makeup Mini Lip + Cheek in Quickie
This stunning deep plum shade will breathe life into your complexion. Swipe it across lips and

8. Tom Ford Eyeshadow Quad in Suspicion
A palette fit for a princess. Featuring four dazzling warm, shimmering shades, these velvety