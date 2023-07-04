Meet The New £12.99 Summer Skin Tint Taking Over TikTok

Temperatures may have eased over the last week, but the turn of the season always ushers in the need for a beauty kit update. Long days (and nights out) require the kind of durable products that will see you through a packed social calendar, for us that means solid new-gen SPFs that can be reapplied with ease, heatwave-ready buys that will cool you down in seconds and a bullet-proof base. Thankfully, finding the latter hasn't required too much effort as it's been plastered all over our For You Pages on TikTok and the results speak for themselves.

Maybelline's newest foundation offering only launched a month ago and has already amassed a massive 71.3M views on TikTok and was declared the brand's bestselling foundation for June. The SuperStay 24HR Skin Tint with Vitamin C, £12.99, comes highly rated for good reason and at the top of the list is its summer-appropriate credentials. Lightweight, blendable and loaded with a host of skincare benefits, it's a great buy for those who take a minimalist approach to their base. While marketed primarily as a make-up product, the infusion of vitamin C ensures it also tends to skin by providing antioxidant protection from daily free radical damage, helping to perk up your skin's brightness, tone and texture over time.

Its hybrid nature puts it the steadily growing category of skincare infused make-up, and while it may be lightweight, its medium, natural-looking coverage is everything you'd want if a second-skin glow is your thing. And TikTok agrees.

TikToker @anyaroscoe says, 'Your skin couldn't thank you enough if you switch over to a skin tint this summer, it's not as thick, it's not as cakey, it gives coverage without it being too much. Your skin will still look like skin – just sunkissed and glowy.' Noting its 2-in-1 skin tint and skincare quality, Anya goes as far as to say it's even great for those with acne-prone skin adding, 'it's buildable but lightweight so it won't clog pores.'

Likewise TikToker @okayasmin has already made the foundation her spring/summer staple. She notes, 'It's super long-lasting so I already know it's going to be perfect for the busy days. If you're like me and you love your skin to look like skin after make-up, then this is your sign to try the skin tint... it doesn't just give me an instant glow, it's still my skin but healthier.'

Love Instagram's Paris filter? Well, @nikkissecretxx says this product offers a similar effect IRL. 'It blends like an absolute dream. This looks like my skin but filtered. Honestly it just melts into the skin, I can't deal with this product, it's going to be my number one go-to'

With that in mind, we're off to snag a bottle of this stuff for our summer kit, pronto.

Shop: Maybelline SuperStay 24HR Skin Tint with Vitamin C