Indiyah Polack’s £5 Go-To Setting Spray Is A Summer Must Have

Confession: we look to Love Island for hidden beauty tips. A treasure trove for all manner of hacks and beauty product recommendations, season after season the dressing room proves to be worth its salt. And there is much to be said about the show's alumni, too. From Molly Mae to Samie Elishi, the girls continue to serve looks outside the villa, and Indiyah Polack's recent appearances on Love Island: Aftersun may just be our most favourite yet.

Whether it's a new full fringe or two-toned hair, Indiyah's looks are impressive, and there's much to be said for her make-up, too ( see her signature elongated eye liner for the proof). And she is a girl invested in glamming which certainly helps when the dressing room is kitted out with best-selling products from Boots, the show's official beauty partner.

Loaded with soothing aloe vera leaf juice and glycerin, the weather-appropriate mist attracts and holds moisture to your skin. It's mattifying effects also helps to ease heat-sensitivity and helps to hold make-up in place.

Providing an exclusive peak into the BTS happenings of Love Island, Indiyah shares, 'A lot of people would be surprised to know that Boots sends all of the Islanders a beauty questionnaire before they enter the villa. When you arrive in the dressing room and bathroom, they are already stocked with all of your favourite brands and products! What’s even better is we get to keep the products, too. We spent a lot of time in the dressing room so it was also really exciting to be able to try new brands and different make up looks which I wouldn’t normally select.'

Shop: Indiyah's favourite setting spray