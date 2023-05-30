Indiyah Polack’s Winged Eyeliner Tutorial Is A Game Changer

Winged eyeliner. We've all experienced the struggle. Whether it's uneven flicks, awkward smudging, or just completely crooked lines, it's never as easy as it looks. Despite the drama, it's hard to deny that a deft flick adds that extra bit of glamour to an otherwise understated makeup look - meaning it can be worth that extra time spent in the mirror.

One star that sports winged eyeliner like a dream? Love Island's Indiyah Polack. From our TV screens to our social media feeds, we'd be lying if we said we weren't obsessed with her eyeliner skills. The good news? She's certainly heard the cries of the people. After almost a year, the star finally dropped a tutorial on how to achieve her signature winged eyeliner. Scroll on for more.

Watch: Indiyah's Game Changing Tutorial

Already on 18k likes at the time of writing, Indiyah finesses the full look in a total of three steps. She begins with the cult classic, KVD Tattoo Liner, £21 which is already beloved by beauty editors and influencers alike.

'So the first thing I do when it comes to my liquid eyeliner is I start from the outside and work my way in,' says Indiyah. For step two, she ensures the 'wing is in line with the end of her eyebrow.' Next, Indiyah explains how she 'brings the flick back and connects it roughly 'three quarters in.'

'I never really bring my eyeliner all the way in,' she confirms.

Finally, if you make any mistakes you can always correct it with concealer brush. According to Indiyah, this will allow things to be 'a lot sharper.' And just like that, an instant cat eye.

If you want to try and work the same magic, check out the liner she uses below.

1. KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Buy now Description A eyeliner that holds weight in the beauty game and for good reason. Long-lasting, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now