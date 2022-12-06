The Definitive Party Make-Up Look According To Holly Willoughby And The £16 Lip Gloss Behind It

Nailing your go-to party season look requires some serious thought. Thanks to the plethora of inspiration out there, the options are limitless and albeit a little confusing: should you go 'cold girl' glam or join the ranks of angelic faced TikTokers who are currently flooding our FYPs? Luckily, Holly Willoughby's go-to make-up artist Patsy O’Neill has cut through the noise, offering up a definitive party look for those of us that need some guidance.

The wiz behind Holly's signature beauty style, Patsy can always be relied on for creating wearable and approachable make-up looks that feature some of the most fool-proof products on the market. This 'Golden Gal' look created on Holly is just that - impactful, glamorous and simple in all the best ways possible.

Main image: Instagram @patsyoneillmakeup

The no-fuss look boasts all the hallmarks of party make-up, from glazed golden eyelids to full fluttery lashes and a pop of colour on the lips to tie it all together. As always Patsy has generously listed the products she used to achieve the look, allowing us all a chance to recreate it for ourselves.

One thing to note, Patsy knows her products (naturally), so expect hardworking formulas that will see you through the festivities and beyond. Below, we break down every single beauty buy used to create Holly's golden moment...

Shop: The Definitive Party Make-Up Kit

Holly Willoughby's Golden Gal Make-Up Look 2 of 10 Slide 2 of 11 delilah Under Wear Future Resist Foundation Primer It all starts with the right base and this primer by delilah is secret weapon. Described as a serum, it leaves skin feeling silky, refined and ready for make-up. Buy now delilah Alibi The Perfect Cover Fluid Foundation Next up, a smooth base achieved by using this high-performance, lightweight foundation. It blurs imperfections, is water, sweat and humidity-proof, and boasts a natural matte effect. Buy now VIEVE Shimmer Eye Wand in Burnt Copper Arguably the one tool that ties Holly's look together. This cream shadow stick is pigmented and super blendable, allowing for diffused lines or all-over, full frontal colour. Buy now Eyeko Black Magic: Cocoa Edit Liquid Eyeliner - Brown For a softer look, opt for a brown eyeliner like this one. It will allow your shadow to do the talking and will lend the look a defined but more subtle, demure finish. Buy now INIKA Bold Lash Mascara Don't forgo mascara, especially in a look with soft brown eyeliner, it will help to balance subtle eyes with the rest of the fact, adding definition to the right places. Buy now Ardell Wispies Clusters False Eyelashes - 601 Black Any lover of false lashes will rate Ardell and this set of the brand's signature Wispies style are an instant crowd pleaser for full, fluttery lashes. Buy now Trinny London Lip GLow in Lyla This next-gen product offers the nourishing comforts of a balm and the high-shine finish of a gloss, we love a hybrid gem. Buy now Beauty Pie Supercheek™ Elastic Powder Blush in Fever Peach Synching up lips and cheeks Patsy's clever play on colours saw her coat Holly's cheeks in a bright peach, a warmer option to pink blush and highly recommended for those with deeper skin tones. Buy now VIEVE Skin Dew Party glam would be incomplete without a dewy glow, the likes of which are easily achieved with this multi-use creamy illuminator by Vieve. Use it across cheekbones, the tip of the nose, cupids bow and even collarbones if you fancy. Buy now delilah Sunset Matte Bronzer Sculpt the contours of your face with a bronzer that provides a subtle glow. Delilah's silky texture blends into the skin seamlessly and veil imperfections, leaving you sun-kissed. Buy now Previous Next