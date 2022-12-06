The Definitive Party Make-Up Look According To Holly Willoughby And The £16 Lip Gloss Behind It

Nailing your go-to party season look requires some serious thought. Thanks to the plethora of inspiration out there, the options are limitless and albeit a little confusing: should you go 'cold girl' glam or join the ranks of angelic faced TikTokers who are currently flooding our FYPs? Luckily, Holly Willoughby's go-to make-up artist Patsy O’Neill has cut through the noise, offering up a definitive party look for those of us that need some guidance.
The wiz behind Holly's signature beauty style, Patsy can always be relied on for creating wearable and approachable make-up looks that feature some of the most fool-proof products on the market. This 'Golden Gal' look created on Holly is just that - impactful, glamorous and simple in all the best ways possible.
Main image: Instagram @patsyoneillmakeup
The no-fuss look boasts all the hallmarks of party make-up, from glazed golden eyelids to full fluttery lashes and a pop of colour on the lips to tie it all together. As always Patsy has generously listed the products she used to achieve the look, allowing us all a chance to recreate it for ourselves.
One thing to note, Patsy knows her products (naturally), so expect hardworking formulas that will see you through the festivities and beyond. Below, we break down every single beauty buy used to create Holly's golden moment...
Shop: The Definitive Party Make-Up Kit
Holly Willoughby's Golden Gal Make-Up Look
2 of 10
Slide 2 of 11
delilah Under Wear Future Resist Foundation Primer
It all starts with the right base and this primer by delilah is secret weapon. Described as a serum, it leaves skin feeling silky, refined and ready for make-up.
Party glam would be incomplete without a dewy glow, the likes of which are easily achieved with this multi-use creamy illuminator by Vieve. Use it across cheekbones, the tip of the nose, cupids bow and even collarbones if you fancy.