‘It’s A One-Swipe Wonder’: Charlotte Tilbury Reveals Surprise Launch On The British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

If there's one person who knows about the ultimate red carpet glow, it's make-up artist, Charlotte Tilbury. Known for making up the world's celebrities, models and actresses, and being the mastermind behind many a magazine cover and fashion campaign, when she talks - we listen. Charlotte launched her own make-up range in 2013 and it has since become one of the best-selling brands across the world thanks to her unique formulas, universal shades and goddess-level reputation.

Last night, Charlotte Tilbury took to the British Fashion Awards red carpet to debut her latest innovation, sending goosebumps down beauty lovers' spines everywhere. Charlotte's new shimmering, beauty secret is due to be released in January 2023, and it's guaranteed to give you the best glow of your life.

Let's get to it. The new Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter was unveiled last night and we're already in love. Charlotte's new dreamy highlighter will be available in seven shades and will instantly illuminate the skin, emulating the wonder of Hollywood light - so we can all feel red carpet-ready.

Charlotte wasn't the only one on the carpet showcasing her newest highlighter. She was also joined by models and brand ambassadors; Lily James, Jourdan Dunn, Dixie D'amelio, Poppy Delevingne and Olivia Culpo, to name just a few.

Desperate to get your hands on the latest launch? Keep scrolling to sign up now and be the first to shop Charlotte's new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. Plus, you can be in with a chance of winning the highlight shade of your choice.