7 Of The Most Noteworthy Celebrity Perfumes

Let's talk about celebrity fragrance lines. Think back if you will to 2002, the OTT lipgloss, pencil thin eyebrow era. That year one of the most popular perfumes just happened to be Glow by J.Lo, a clean, fresh blend of orange, jasmine and musk and one of the original bestselling celebrity fragrances. Together with the likes of Britney Spears who launched Curious two years later, and Sarah Jessica Parker who dropped Lovely in 2005, the celebrity perfume trend was booming.

In recent years however, celebrity perfumes were shelved in favour of make-up and skincare lines. Seeing the success of Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, every one and anyone with a blue tick mark began escaping the perfume aisle.

Then covid came and this change in consumer behaviour compounded with the over saturation of new make-up launches saw perfume gaining popularity once again, with people longing to smell the much-loved scents from their youth.

According to Christina Kamester, Head of Fragrances at So...? Fragrance, the draw towards comforting nostalgia and perfume go hand in hand. "In times of turmoil or uncertainty consumers often seek comfort in nostalgia. It provides a security blanket of the familiar and also an opportunity for escapism. We’ve seen this in the wider culture with hits like Bridgerton, and the enduring appeal of Friends. Scent can evoke powerful emotional responses and so we are similarly seeing this nostalgia in fragrance as consumers turn to scents from their past that bring back happy memories. Which is why we are seeing a return of the olfactive families that were popular in the '90s and early 2000s."

Capitalising on this, Rihanna got in on the act after the success of her make-up line. It is, apparently, widely acknowledged that Rihanna smells incredible (a lot of celebrities back this up) and although her rumoured go-to perfume is the sweet and flirty Killian's Love, Dont Be Shy, £185, when she announced the launch of her own fragrance Fenty Eau De Parfum in August 2021, it immediately sold out with fans desperate to smell a little more like their idol. The Fenty phenomenon extended into fragrance and proved that the appetite for celebrity fragrance is still alive and well.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Kim Kardashian and Addison Rae are just some of the names to rejoin the battle for your pulse points and while celebrity fragrances used to be synonymous with gimmicky marketing and cheesy bottles, the new school are rebranding and elevating the category by tasking the same perfumers behind some of their most beloved luxury fragrance brands.

So, as The Hills alumni Lauren Conrad and TikTok megastar Charli'D'Amelio join the perfume ranks, we decided to look back at some of the most noteworthy celeb fragrances to ever hit the market, and introduce you to the newest on the block.

