Billie Piper’s First London Fashion Week In Pictures And Beauty Essentials

Billie Piper attended her very first London Fashion Week this season and her foray into the bi-annual whirl was a resounding hit. Sitting front row at David Koma and Erdem, Piper quickly became the focus of the pre-show paparazzi flash bulbs and the London Fashion Week street style photographers outside. 'I did have plans for Annie's Ibiza,' she tells Grazia, 'which looked incredible, but I had an at home sitch.'

Billie Piper photograped by Bella Bradbury at Mayfair Townhouse

Piper pulled out all the stops when it came to her own clothes and make-up and revelled in the artistry of it all. 'Each look offers a new character,' she says, 'for me that's fashion's greatest pull - the art of reinvention - I felt sexy and assured in my Koma look and particularly transported by my Erdem look and the show, it felt of another time.' Here Piper takes Grazia behind the scenes of her very first London Fashion Week and reveals the beauty essentials she applied on repeat.

On the beauty essentials she kept in her bag during London Fashion Week

'Definitely Milk Makeup's Infinity Longer Liner in Limitless, £20, it's a beautiful brown designed for eyes, but I use it to emphasise my freckles and line my lips too. The Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil in Globetrot, £24 - a sheer sky blue shimmer - is great too and I always keep a mattifier on hand.'

On an average day during London Fashion Week

'Up, school run, coffee, maybe a run and I even snuck in a few meditations last week. This is new though, I'm not sure how long it will last. Hair and make-up, where I unhelpfully catch up on all my admin and post the shit out of photos of myself, tagging the sprawling team of people that spent hours making me look unrecognisable. In a good way. Feel good, bad, stressed, repeat. When it comes to winding down after a busy fashion week day I hang with my kids, I love to look, clean and of course cleanse.'

Billie Piper photograped by Bella Bradbury at Mayfair Townhouse

On looking camera-ready for her very first London Fashion Week

'I've been working across every London Fashion Week up until now and this was my first! I've been desperate to see and experience the theatrics of it all, the adrenaline and the clothes in the flesh. I love the prep for a fashion week show as long as I have enough time, it's a luxury.'

On the secret to looking fresh not stressed during London Fashion Week

'Don't ask me. After my first day at fashion week I came home having got my period and had two Peronis and two Twirls. But obviously sleep, water and a good facial. I've been lucky to work with Shane Cooper, Dr. Barbara Sturm and now Skin Design London, whose facials and products I'm quite emotional about. Staying off the cigarettes helps with fresh looking skin too, for sure.'

Billie Piper and Zana Rassi photograped by Bella Bradbury

On the beauty products we'll always find in her bathroom cabinet

On the perfume that got her through London Fashion Week

'I absolutely love Diptyque's Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum, £148 for 75ml, there's a subtle romance to it that clings to your clothes all day.'

On the make-up product she reapplied most often during London Fashion Week

'Lip liner, gloss, lip liner, gloss and repeat. Coverage across my chin, which is a problem area for me - rosacea, cystic acne, depression, you name it. I always keep Milk Makeup's Future Fluid Concealer in 9W, £26, in my bag.

Billie Piper photograped by Bella Bradbury at Mayfair Townhouse

