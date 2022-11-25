The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.

One Sienna Miller-approved skincare line you might not have heard about though, was launched by facialist to the stars Shane Cooper. Frequently entrusted to glow-up A-list complexions, Shane works from an achingly chic studio in London's South Kensington, where the likes of Nicola Coughlan, Lily Allen, Maya Jama and Sienna herself, regularly walk through the door. He's famed for his unparalleled use of skin tech - think micro needling, LED masks and laser therapy - and his tailor-made treatments.

In 2020, when demand from his client base reached fever pitch, Shane launched his product line - a capsule collection of high-performance products designed to hydrate, firm and lift skin at home, and the hype has yet to die down. His star clientele regularly take to Instagram to post a selfie of themselves wearing his hero Oxygenation Mask, and the Hyaluronic Mist is gaining widespread acclaim too.

Best of all? The entire line is on sale with 30% off in this year's Black Friday sale. Find out more, and shop the lot below:

Shop: One Of Sienna Miller's Go-To Skincare Brands Has A Sale On