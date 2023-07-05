10 Lessons In Skincare From Dr. Barbara Sturm

by Dr Barbara Sturm |

When it comes to achieving radiant skin, few come better qualified to lend advice than Dr. Barbara Sturm. A world renowned doctor, orthopedics specialist, aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer, Dr Sturm boasts an undeniably impressive CV. It's no wonder then, that her eponymous skincare line has, over the years, earned itself a wealth of loyal celebrity fans, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Angela Bassett to name just a few. Here, Dr Sturm reveals her top ten beauty and wellness tips - the sort that usually only her star-spangled clientele are privy to - including a science-backed product recommendation or two along the way.

1 . Avoid harsh ingredients, acid peels and lasers

'If your skin feels comfortable and hydrated and isn’t experiencing irritation, redness or dysfunction, that is a hallmark of effective skincare. The ingredient science in my Molecular Skincare collection works to combat inflammation-mediated oxidation and to provide protection of skin barrier function, hydration, nutrition and skin healing for a glowing, radiant complexion.'

2 . Protect your skin

'Sun exposure without the proper protection can photo-age skin and cause inflammation and whilst heat can cause skin to produce more oil as well as heat rashes and sweat. This increases trans-epidermal water loss from the body, leading to dehydration, irritation, and breakouts. In summer, I recommend a very light moisturiser like my Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light, £55 and my Dr Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50, £45 to protect your skin from the sun.'

3 . Get inflammation under control

'Get enough sleep (I’m in bed by 9PM most evenings), lock down an anti-inflammatory diet, - see my next lesson below - reduce stress, lower your alcohol intake, eliminate smoking, and avoid unprotected exposure to UV rays, HEV light and pollution. It is not hard to reduce inflammation once you know how.'

4 . Eat a healthy, balanced diet

'A balanced diet is essential for controlling inflammation and promoting skin and overall health. I avoid inflammatory substances like alcohol, sugar, flour, as well as salt and processed or fried foods and instead, eat lots of anti-inflammatory foods like cherries, blueberries, blackberries, green leafy vegetables, beans, seeds and nuts, olive oil and tomatoes.'

5 . Combat nutritional deficiencies with supplements

'It is sometimes hard to follow a healthy diet in today’s fast paced life, and we all encounter deficiencies. What makes a huge difference to me is my STURM INSIDE supplements. I take them religiously – Dr Barbara Sturm Skin Super Anti-Aging Skin Food,£65, Dr Barbara Sturm Skin Protection Anti Pollution Food, £65 and Dr Barbara Sturm Skin Recovery Repair Food, £65 - I’m a vegetarian, so I am extra careful to replenish my zinc levels daily through my supplements.'

6 . Allow yourself a moment of self-care every day

'I apply my hydrating Dr Barbara Sturm Face Mask first thing in the morning whilst I am having my coffee and going through my emails – I have to be time efficient, and this works quickly to give my skin a hydration boost. It also feels amazing – it’s a moment of self-care that I always try to give myself.'

7 . Don’t forget about your body

'I'm a big believer in dry body brushing, which mechanically boosts your circulation and lymphatic drainage system and wards off fluid retention. The bristles also provide an exfoliating action which helps unclog pores and removes dead cells from the surface of the skin. I use my Dr Barbara Sturm Body Brush, £30 for a few minutes, shower and apply my Dr Barbara Sturm Anti Aging Body Cream, £25for softer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin.'

8 . Hyaluronic acid is the white T-shirt of your skincare routine

'Hyaluronic Acid has been widely clinically studied for its ability to boost the essential skin barrier function. Skin barrier function is the armour that prevents skin penetration by pathogens and other impurities that can lead to breakouts and other skin dysfunctions. Hyaluronic acid is also a fundamental ingredient to hydrate the skin both superficially for a plumping effect and to restore moisture reservoirs in deeper skin layers. My Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £85 should be used daily after cleansing and before applying a moisturiser.'

9 . It’s not all about topical treatments

'Red Light Therapy is an anti-inflammatory, non-invasive treatment which uses the healing power of natural light LEDs to deliver doses of safe, therapeutic red and near infrared light to the body. It has a wide range of clinically documented benefits including; diminishing pigmentation, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, stimulation of collagen and elastin production, increased blood circulation, reduced joint pain and inflammation, quicker muscle recovery to boost training and athletic performance, promotion of healthy sleep as well as enhanced mood, cognitive function, and mental clarity. You can try Red Light Therapy at all of my Spas.'

10 . Sleep is a non-negotiable

'Hormone levels and other changes that occur while we sleep make this a critical period for cellular rejuvenation and related processes. I don't drink much, I don't eat big, heavy meals close to bedtime and I try not to look at a digital device close to bedtime - the blue light emitted from screens triggers the fight or flight hormone cortisol that keeps you awake. I also take my Dr Barbara Sturm Good Night Sleep Food, £65 supplements before bed, especially after a stress-filled day. They are a blend of natural active ingredients that relax the body and mind and help you fall asleep sooner and deeper.'

