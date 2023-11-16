Is Adele Launching A Beauty Brand? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Celebrity beauty brands – just about every day it feels like a new one enters the arena. Make no mistake, it may be a saturated market but many offerings have proven to be worth their salt having found favour among beauty editors the world over – look to Miranda Kerr’s Kora, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous line, and Harry Styles Pleasing for proof. The latest celebrity to hint that they might just be making their first foray into the world of beauty? Adele - and it's safe to say the masses are thrilled. Here’s everything we know so far.

Firstly, a moment of appreciation for Adele's excellent beauty credentials. The star has a penchant for old Hollywood glamour - think full, thick waves, a sharp contour, fluttery lashes and a dramatic flick of blacker-than-black liner that oozes opulence. It can't be denied - she's the ultimate poster girl for flawless make-up.

Is Adele Launching A Beauty Brand?

It's official, the singer will venture into the beauty world having filed a trademark for several products. Thus far, it's looking like an edit of eyeliner, lipsticks, eyeshadows, body lotions and perfumes. However it is worth noting that this new trademark was only filed last week, so even the idea could be in its infancy. With this in mind fans may have to wait some time before they can get their hands on any collection she might launch. How this beauty edit will manifest, exactly? That remains to be seen.

What Is Adele's Beauty Brand Called?

According to the the trademark Adele’s beauty line is called ‘The Shelbourne Collective,’ which does raise more questions than it gives answers. All will become clear, we're sure.

When Will Adele's Beauty Line Launch?

While we're not privy to any insider information regarding official launch dates at this point we have noticed an Instagram account with the handle @theshelbournecollective - there's no content there as of yet, but we're predicting this will change in the near future.

Watch this space.