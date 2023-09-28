Here’s Everything We Know About Harry Styles New Perfumes So Far

Ahh, Harry Styles, the golden boy of 2023. A fashion icon, trailblazer for gender fluidity, and, let’s be honest, all round dream boat, there’s no denying the sway he holds among his fans – there’s 49.2 million of them on Instagram alone. And lest we forget his impressive beauty credentials. The launch of his cosmetics brand Pleasing in 2021, was just another string to add to his (already perfectly formed) bow.

Image Credit: Instagram @Pleasing

Described as 'a life brand that moves to wherever there is something pleasing to be found,’ Pleasing’s mission is a simple one: ‘To bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.’ And joy the brand has brought in abundance. From nail polishes and lip balms to skincare and oils, Pleasing was created to ‘dispel the myth of binary.’ The results? Products that continually sell-out again the world-over. It’s no wonder then, that the brand has confirmed Mr Style’s first foray into the world of fragrance. And you best believe that this recent announcement has sent fans into a frenzy. Here’s everything we know so far.

Image credit: Instagram @Pleasing

It’s fair to say that many celebrity beauty brands don’t live up to the hype. Harry’s, however, continues to be one of the exceptions, and this latest perfume launch looks set to be worth its salt. For starters, renowned French perfumer Jérôme Epinette is on board. The nose behind big brands such as Byredo (he created the viral Gypsy Water), Atelier Cologne, Floral Street and Vilhelm, there’s no denying Epinette is much revered within the fragrance industry. Known best for his warm, musky fragrances, scent aficionados will be only too familiar with his signature creations - they stand out from the crowd.

And then there’s Harry's own personal preference – he’s rumoured to be a fan of Gucci's Mémoire d’une Odeur, £87, a unisex scent that's become something of a modern day classic - it's earthy, sensual and ethereal thanks to a warming medley of luminous sandalwood and airy, subtle cedarwood.

While at this point we know little else, the name of each scent has been revealed. There's ‘Closeness’, ‘Rivulets’ and ‘Bright, Hot’ which, we’re sure you’ll agree, sound like a rather sultry trio. We can make an educated guess then, that these new launches from Pleasing are likely to follow Style's and Epinette's penchant for skin scents - a warming fragrance often characterised by notes that play off the wearers natural scent.

The best part? Fans who place orders on Pleasing.com are considered part of Harry’s ‘loyal and loving community,’ so will receive an early sample of each scent now. Run, don't walk.

And for more info as and when? Watch this space.