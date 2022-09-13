The £13 Tool Behind Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Emmys Hairstyle

Shop: The £13 Tool Behind Zendaya's Emmys Hairstyle

Zendaya never disappoints when it comes to red carpet glamour, and this year's Emmy Awards were no exception. The Euphoria star stepped in front of the throng of expectant cameras swathed in Valentino and the glimmer of Bulgari High Jewellery, before picking up her well-deserved award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Zendaya famously makes a habit of taking on her own make-up ahead of big events like awards shows and premieres, but in this instance she called on renowned make-up artist Sheika Daily and her skillset. As for her hair, Zendaya tends to leave prep to the pros. For this year's Emmy Awards she enlisted the help of LA-based hair guru Tony Medina, who specialises in glossy old Hollywood looks reminiscent of a bygone era.

Tony took to Instagram to celebrate Zendaya's win. 'And just like that baby girl is a two time Emmy winner,' he said, before continuing, 'I styled Zendaya's hair using the Tangle Teezer Wide Tooth Comb and Smooth & Shine Hairbrush. You can see me touching up Zendaya's hair using the ULTIMATE styler.' Sure enough, the second picture in Tony's carousel shows him tending to the star's lengths with a pink version of the haircare mainstay. Turns out you can pick up a slice of Zendaya's glam squad treatment in your local Boots! Or shop it online below.