Olaplex Black Friday: The World’s Most Popular Hair Treatment Is Currently 25% Off In The Sale

This must-have haircare deal is not one to miss...

by Georgia Scott |
Published
Black Friday has officially started and the best sales event of the year is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some must-have beauty products that promise to instantly upgrade your haircare routine.

Whether or not your hair is dyed, damaged, curly or straight - your hair will always appreciate some extra TLC, especially in the winter months. A bonding treatment is the best way to instantly turn around the way your hair looks and feels without the need to book an emergency appointment at the hairdresser.

The brand everyone is raving about? It's got to be Olaplex. A range that's on the must-have list for many of the world's celebrities and hairstylists for maintaining healthy, smooth and silky hair - if Olaplex is good enough for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and J-Lo, it's definitely a hair treatment we need in our beauty stash.

What makes Olaplex so special? This hero treatment gets to work by repairing any broken bonds and restoring the condition of your hair, enabling us mere mortals to experience a professional hair treatment at home. The Olaplex haircare range has now amassed a full range of products to easily take you to A-list hair status, getting to work to repair the hair from the inside out to reverse damage and repair dryness.

Need further convincing? Check out our in-depth Olaplex treatment review to see how the product gets to work.

SHOP: The Best Olaplex Hair Products In The Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is the ultimate opportunity to pick up one of the best hair treatments to see instant results. Whether you absolutely swear by Olaplex and you're looking to replenish your haul, or you're dying to try this haircare must-have - there's currently 25% off, so now's the time.

1. Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair Kit

On sale

Olaplex Strong Days Ahead Hair KitOlaplex
Price: £40.70 (was £51)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The perfect introductory essentials kit to get you started on your Olaplex journey - complete with

2. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

On sale

Olaplex No.3 Hair PerfectorOlaplex
Price: £21 (was £28)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The original product that got us all talking - the No.3 Hair Perfector is a pre-shampoo treatment

3. Olaplex Smooth Your Style Hair Kit

On sale

Olaplex Smooth Your Style Hair KitOlaplex
Price: £29.45 (was £37)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

You'll never have to worry about frizz again with the Olaplex Smooth Your Style Hair Kit - made to

4. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

On sale

Olaplex No.7 Bonding OilOlaplex
Price: £21.70 (was £28)

www.beautybay.com

Description

This super nourishing yet weightless oil helps banish frizz, protect from heat damage and improve

5. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

On sale

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo Olaplex
Price: £21 (was £28)

www.spacenk.com

Description

The Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo will continue to repair any broken bonds and nourish the hair

6. Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

On sale

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance ConditionerOlaplex
Price: £21 (was £28)

www.spacenk.com

Description

Perfect for all hair types and concerns, the Olaplex No.5 Conditioner is one to try if you want

Main image credit: @rosiehw / @francescaabrahamovitch / @halleybrisker

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us