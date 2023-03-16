Molly-Mae Just Teased Curtain Bangs And Fans Are Divided

Molly-Mae Hague is perhaps the most successful ex-Love Islander to date. Having amassed a whopping 7.2 million followers on Instagram, the star holds serious sway when it comes to fashion and beauty trends - read: that Zara brown leather jacket and her favourite Ugg sliders.

And the masses want in on her beauty favourites too - from her must-have £20 lipstick, to her favourite firming body moisturiser, or her 'holy grail' cleansing balm. If the influencer and Pretty Little Thing Creative Director has it, you'd better make a grab for it quickly. She has form for causing products to sell out.

And the new mum has been switching up her hair of late. She recently debuted a shoulder skimming bob that welcomed a slew of appreciative comments, it marked a real departure from her signature long blonde lengths. And if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, there could be another hair revamp on the horizon.

Taking to her grid yesterday, Molly-Mae posted a selfie captioned, 'Kinda wanna get curtain bangs… kinda too scared🙂’ and her musings proved divisive. Older sister, Zoe Hague commented ‘If I told you this you’d tell me absolutely not. There’s your answer!!!!’ making it clear that she’s not a fan. Love Island’s Amy Hart had a wildly different opinion writing, ‘Do it!'. The jury is out.

One fan even shared some helpful advice typing - ‘Why not get some temporary shorter extensions at the front to see if you like them? Takes ages to grow out if you don’t like them.'- which was met with an impressive 120 virtual thumbs up.

Needless to say, if Molly-Mae does commit to curtain bangs, then we’re betting many of her loyal followers will follow suit. But will she dare?

Watch this space...