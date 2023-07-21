Megan Fox’s New Blonde Hair Extensions Are Worthy Of A Screenshot

In the past few years alone, Megan Fox has become something of a hair chameleon. While she’s best known for her glossy brunette strands, she’s never afraid to mix things up. Indeed, if you’re one of her 21.3 million strong Instagram followers, then chances are you’ll already be acquainted with the various hair colours she’s debuted on the grid of late. There’s been copper hair, purple hair, black hair, pink hair, red hair, blonde hair…the list goes on. She’s also toyed around with a pin-up style fringe and wet-look lengths. And it’s fair to say that her refusal to play it safe in the hair department always sparks something of a frenzy among her followers.

Her latest look? You best believe it’s resulted in swathes of fans commenting in utter disbelief – ‘A woman who can rock any vibe is what I’m seeing 😅’ commented one.

Scroll on for the big reveal…

Revealed: Megan Fox’s Blonde Extensions

Taking to her Instagram feed, Megan uploaded several pictures of her most recent photoshoot. Sitting in the midst of a forest and scantily clad in a teeny-tiny green bikini and sheer knit, it was the actress’s hair that once again amassed the most attention from fans. Incredibly long (bottom-grazing, to be exact) the hair stylist behind the dramatic look was Igor Rosales who also counts Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton as clients. Streaked throughout her copper-toned lengths was what appeared to be white blonde highlights. But on closer inspection the look was actually revealed to be feathers giving the illusion of blonde hair extensions.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn was quick to comment, writing 'Soooo hotttt🔥🔥🔥' while Megan's rapper fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also shared his seal of approval typing, ‘if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me.’