I’m A Beauty Editor And This Is The £11 Hair Buy That Gave Me Next Level Volume On My Wedding Day

As someone with long, fine hair (and lots of it) I had one major dilemma when it came to my wedding - how could I wear it down all day without it going flat? Fortunately for me my miracle-worker of a hair stylist, Dom Seeley, had the answer.

To give you a bit of background, Dom is a renowned hair pro that travels the world blow-drying, teasing and styling the hair of the A-list likes of Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid and Huda Kattan on the daily - he knows how to lock down a hairstyle on demand and give it staying power. Dom arrived in North Yorkshire with a red suitcase big enough to house a salon's worth of kit, within it a bottle of Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, £11, my wedding day discovery, the product that delivered the body I was after and made it last.

The product goes on like a lightweight, water-based mousse - it has the same consistency as a foaming cleanser. And not to put Dom out of a job, but you don't need a highly acclaimed professional working on your hair to use it. You apply a few pumps to your hand and work it through sections of damp hair, from the root to the very end, you can be as slapdash as you like, just make sure it's evenly distributed.

And more is more. 'Don't be afraid to go in hard with this product,' Dom said as he was pulling it through my hair on the morning of my wedding, 'it's like it disappears as soon as you dry your hair through, but what stays is the thickening effect and root lift.' He wasn't wrong.

Dom used the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to work in volume at my root - if I was doing this at home I'd tip my head upside down and rough dry - brushing through as he went. I wore clip-in extensions on the day to give me volume towards the ends of my hair, but the root lift in the picture below? That's all Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer.

Sold? Pick up a 50ml or 200ml version of this hero hair buy below:

Shop: The £11 Hair Buy That Gave Grazia's Beauty Editor Annie Vischer Long Lasting Volume On Her Wedding Day

Gallery Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer - Grazia 2022 1 of 2 CREDIT: Color Wow 'Don't be afraid to go in hard with this product,' says hair stylist to the stars Dom Seeley, 'it's like it disappears as soon as you dry your hair through, but what stays is the thickening effect and root lift.' 2 of 2 CREDIT: Color Wow 'It leaves behind zero residue,' says Dom, 'so if you hate your hair being weighed down with product, but you're set on achieving long-lasting volume at home, this is the buy for you.'