Everything You Need To Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Bombshell Bridal Hair

by Laura Capon |

In case you missed it while you were hiding in front of your fan with the curtains shut, Jennifer Lopez has officially married Ben Affleck.

While there were two dresses and one hell of an engagement ring, Bennifer’s wedding was surprisingly low-key.

The pair got married in viva Las Vegas at a Little White Chapel, with Jennifer sharing the news on her subscription website.



“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

Of course, Jen had her long-term hairstylist Chris Appleton on hand for her big day and her rather demure look is part Lauren Conrad part Cindy Crawford.

Chris is renowned for his iconic bombshell hair and shared a behind the scenes look at her voluminous waves complete with clipped back fringe.

Thankfully for us, Chris previously spilt the beans on how he gets that gravity defying volume in hair.

It all starts with prep work

Starting with dry hair he liberally sprays roots with Color Wow’s Raise The Root and blasts with a hairdryer to “give it some guts”. He’ll then ask his client to tip their hair upside down while it dries.

You need some grit

To get that hold that someone like Jlo needs, Chris advises to use a texture spray for grit. “Your curls are more likely to drop if your hair is too soft,” he says. Chris’ favourite is Color Wow’s Style on Steroids. He starts by brushing the hair back (so it no longer has a parting) and sprays each section with the texture spray before curling.

Set your curls

The one step we never do at home, but Chris never skips is pinning your hair after curling. “Use a medium-sized barrel then coil into a loop and fix with a flat clip”. Leave your pin curls to set for at least 10 minutes and you’ll have bounce that lasts all day.

Don't be afraid of product

Chris loves product and it’s key to getting his iconic look. Once he’s unpinned the curls, he’ll then spray a liberal amount of shine spray, “It gives your hair that very polished look and brings it back to life,” he says.

So whilst we can’t gift you your own Ben, we can at least give you chapel worthy hair.

Shop Chris Appleton's Bombshell Hair Essentials:

Shop Chris Appleton's Bombshell Hair Essentials - Grazia 2022 2 of 3 Slide 2 of 4 Color Wow jennifer-lopez-wedding-hair-color-wow-raise-the-root-spray Shop now

Color Wow jennifer-lopez-wedding-hair-color-wow-style-on-steroids Shop now

jennifer-lopez-wedding-hair-color-wow-shine-spray Shop now

Previous Next