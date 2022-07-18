As Bennifer Get Married, Take A Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings

The celebrity wedding to eclipse all celebrity weddings happened this weekend. Bennifer got married in Las Vegas, 20 years after they were first engaged, and shared the wedding album with all their fans via On The JLo, the singer's newsletter where she first dropped the news of their second engagement. (Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress, by the way, wasn't one dress but two; one was by Zuhair Murad, the other was saved from an old movie.)

Way back when in 2002, Ben Affleck proposed with a famously beautiful, 6.1 carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. J.Lo, who had met the actor on the set of Gigli, was seen wearing the engagement ring at the premiere of Daredevil, flashing its three-stone brilliance to the bevy of waiting photographers.

For round two - 19 years after they broke off their engagement in 2003 - Affleck bought his fiancé another three-stone ring, this time comprising a luminous natural green diamond. J.Lo shared the announcement with her 'inner circle' back in April, which brings the grand total to six engagement rings. Wowza. Keep scrolling to see each in detail.