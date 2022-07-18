As Bennifer Get Married, Take A Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings

The celebrity wedding to eclipse all celebrity weddings happened this weekend. Bennifer got married in Las Vegas, 20 years after they were first engaged, and shared the wedding album with all their fans via On The JLo, the singer's newsletter where she first dropped the news of their second engagement. (Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress, by the way, wasn't one dress but two; one was by Zuhair Murad, the other was saved from an old movie.)
Way back when in 2002, Ben Affleck proposed with a famously beautiful, 6.1 carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. J.Lo, who had met the actor on the set of Gigli, was seen wearing the engagement ring at the premiere of Daredevil, flashing its three-stone brilliance to the bevy of waiting photographers.
For round two - 19 years after they broke off their engagement in 2003 - Affleck bought his fiancé another three-stone ring, this time comprising a luminous natural green diamond. J.Lo shared the announcement with her 'inner circle' back in April, which brings the grand total to six engagement rings. Wowza. Keep scrolling to see each in detail.
For her first marriage to Ojani Noa, J.Lo's diamond engagement ring - a pear-shaped stone set on a gold band - cost a reported $100,000. The couple tied the knot in 1997 - only to divorce a year later.
Her second husband, Cris Judd, proposed with an emerald-cut diamond and the couple married in 2001, splitting a year later in 2002.
Nineteen years after they ended their first engagement in 2003, Bennifer is now married. For the first time round, Ben Affleck gave his fiancée a pink diamond ring that was an impressive 6.1 carats from Harry Winston. Seen here at the premiere of Daredevil, it was quite the stunner.
J.Lo's engagement ring from Marc Anthony - the fellow singer to whom she was married between 2004-2011 - was a whooping diamond ring which, according to Diamond Hedge, was worth an estimated $4million.
J.Lo is clearly a fan of emerald-cut diamonds. For her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, which ended in early 2021, she was given a simple yet spectacular diamond ring which, according to Town & Country, is thought to be worth between $1 and $5million.
For her second engagement to Ben Affleck, J.Lo was surprised with a natural green diamond (much lighter than an emerald) from Ben Affleck. She announced the news via her website On The JLo, where the singer, according to People, gave a previous cue as to why her now-husband might have chosen green: 'I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.'