Emilia Clarke’s Honey Blonde Highlights Are Our Summer Inspiration

by Laura Capon |

While we knew her as an icy platinum blonde in Game of Thrones, in real life we're more used to associating Emilia Clarke with rich brunette hair.

However, the actress has switched up her look for summer and her new hue lies somewhere in the middle of both her previous signature looks.

Now it's Emilia's turn and she has opted from some practical, but none the less transforming, face-framing caramel blonde highlights.

We say practical because if you want to avoid damage, most colourists advice never going more than two to three shades lighter than your natural hair colour. Not only that, but by placing the highlights around your face you get an instant brightness without having to bleach the entire head.

Emilia's hairdresser Leigh Keates shared a look at her new hair after he styled it in a beautiful textured bun for her West End debut in The Seagull.

Paired with natural glowing skin and a pinky delicately lined eye, Emilia's look is our new summer beauty inspo.

But hang on there because if you thought it looked stunning from the front, wait for that side view. Not only can you see the intricate bun that Leigh created, but also how seamlessly her new colour blends with her natural brunette.

Highly suggest screening this for your next colour appointment as a matter of urgency.