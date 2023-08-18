The Best Travel Hairdryers For A Blowdry Wherever, Whenever

Now that we've been allowed back into the world of international travel, investing in an adequate travel hairdryer has become much more of a priority than before. Whether jet-setting off to a European city break or spending an all-inclusive ten days in Bora Bora, we can admit that many hotel hairdryers just don't cut it. If you're looking for a hairdryer that's portable, and lightweight but still packs the punch of a regular-sized hairdryer, we've found the best hair dryers for your next trip away.
Finding a travel hairdryer that effortlessly combines style, convenience and functionality doesn't have to be such a difficult find and in fact, many of these smaller hairdryers are as affordable just as much as they are powerful. What you'll want to look for is a high-wattage, compact design as well as looking out for dual voltage - otherwise, you won't be able to take your new hair tool abroad.
Grazia Best Travel Hairdryers At A Glance:
Editor's choice: ghd Flight+ Travel Hair Dryer, £99 on ghd
Best high-power travel hairdryer: BaByliss Travel Hair Dryer Dry 2000, £25 on LookFantastic
Best foldable travel hairdryer: Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer, £85 on Amazon
And, to our curly-haired friends, many of these hairdryers even come with a diffuser, so if you're looking for a travel hairdryer for curly hair, you don't have to fret. When a diffuser is an attachment is the difference between silky curls and a frizz that only Monica Geller from friends can compete with, travel hairdryers with diffusers included are a must-have.
So, whether you want to splash out on ghd's Flight+ travel set or want to gift a particularly stylish travel hairdryer in Flower Beauty's aesthetically pleasing travel hairdryer, there's something for everyone. Plus, every single one of these choices has dual voltage, so you'll be covered when jet-setting abroad. Here's to not dealing with those terrible hotel hair dryers anymore.
SHOP: The Best Travel Hairdryers
Editor's choice
Of course, maybe the top go-to brand for any hair tool product, ghd comes in clutch with a nifty
Pros
- Portable, lightweight and foldable makes it perfect for travel
- Dual voltage for international use
Cons
- At, 1400W this choice isn't as powerful as other brands
Best high-power travel hairdryer
Coming in at an impressive 2000W, the BaByliss travel hair dryer is small but mighty, coming in as
Pros
- Great value
- High wattage power
- Foldable design makes it easy for travelling
Cons
- No travel case for storage
Best basic travel hairdryer
Sometimes, we just need a hair tool that gets the job done for a great price. If you're looking
Pros
- Small, lightweight and compact
- Comes with a two-year guarantee
Cons
- Not as powerful as other hairdryers on the market
Best foldable travel hairdryer
If you're into your hair tools, you'll be aware of Drybar's infamously bright yellow design and
Pros
- Travel bag makes for easy transport
- Advanced motor technology and concentrated nozzle for easy drying
Cons
- Lower wattage means less power
Best travel hairdryer with diffuser
When you've got curly hair to think about, the idea of drying your hair without a diffuser can be
Pros
- Foldable design for easy storage
- Diffuser attachment for curly and wavy hair
- 2000 wattage is very high for a travel hairdryer
Cons
- Some reviewers say it doesn't last very long
Best new travel hairdryer
Amika is known for its varied hair product collection and funky packaging, and now the brand has
Pros
- Travel bag makes for easy storage
- Diffuser also included, if you've got curly or wavy hair
Cons
- 1200W is quite low for power
Best travel hair dryer design
Just because you want a travel hairdryer, doesn't mean you have to cut back on design. This Flower
Pros
- Great design
- Ionic technology makes for a powerful drier
Cons
- Not foldable, a little bit bulky
What Is A Travel Hairdryer?
A travel hairdryer is a smaller, compact and portable version of those larger and more powerful hairdryers. They're made - often including dual voltage - with travel in mind, so you're likely to find them very lightweight and with foldable or portable designs.
Convenience is key when thinking about purchasing a travel hairdryer and many of these sets also include a nifty travel bag if you want to store them properly in your bag or suitcase. You'll be having fresh locks that compete with Kate Middleton's blow-dry in no time.
Can I Use A Travel Hairdryer Abroad?
If you're looking for a proper travel hairdryer that will keep you blowdrying in every country, you'll want to make sure that the voltage is right so that you don't fall at the first hurdle before you've even started. To use it both at home and away, you'll want to ensure it's compatible with the UK's voltage (230-240V) and then, if you plan to travel abroad, choose a dual-voltage travel hairdryer that can switch between voltages, making it suitable for various countries.
Are Travel Hairdryers Less Powerful Than Regular Ones?
You'll want to keep an eye on the wattage of your chosen hairdryer, to really know whether or not it's less powerful than your typical hairdryer. Usually, you'll find that portable and travel-sized hairdryers come in at around 800 watts to 1600 watts, whereas larger options can go over 2000 watts.
So, travel hairdryers are known for having a lower power but if you keep an eye out, you can find options that are almost as strong as the larger-sized counterparts. In fact, the Dyson Supersonic comes in at 1600W, so some of these travel hairdryers are just as (and even more so) than the Dyson bestseller.
Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, women's lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.