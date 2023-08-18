The Best Travel Hairdryers For A Blowdry Wherever, Whenever

Now that we've been allowed back into the world of international travel, investing in an adequate travel hairdryer has become much more of a priority than before. Whether jet-setting off to a European city break or spending an all-inclusive ten days in Bora Bora, we can admit that many hotel hairdryers just don't cut it. If you're looking for a hairdryer that's portable, and lightweight but still packs the punch of a regular-sized hairdryer, we've found the best hair dryers for your next trip away.

Finding a travel hairdryer that effortlessly combines style, convenience and functionality doesn't have to be such a difficult find and in fact, many of these smaller hairdryers are as affordable just as much as they are powerful. What you'll want to look for is a high-wattage, compact design as well as looking out for dual voltage - otherwise, you won't be able to take your new hair tool abroad.

Grazia Best Travel Hairdryers At A Glance:

Best foldable travel hairdryer: Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer, £85 on Amazon

And, to our curly-haired friends, many of these hairdryers even come with a diffuser, so if you're looking for a travel hairdryer for curly hair, you don't have to fret. When a diffuser is an attachment is the difference between silky curls and a frizz that only Monica Geller from friends can compete with, travel hairdryers with diffusers included are a must-have.

So, whether you want to splash out on ghd's Flight+ travel set or want to gift a particularly stylish travel hairdryer in Flower Beauty's aesthetically pleasing travel hairdryer, there's something for everyone. Plus, every single one of these choices has dual voltage, so you'll be covered when jet-setting abroad. Here's to not dealing with those terrible hotel hair dryers anymore.

SHOP: The Best Travel Hairdryers

1. ghd Flight+ Travel Hair Dryer Editor's choice Price: £ 99 www.ghdhair.com Description Of course, maybe the top go-to brand for any hair tool product, ghd comes in clutch with a nifty Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Portable, lightweight and foldable makes it perfect for travel

Dual voltage for international use Cons At, 1400W this choice isn't as powerful as other brands

2. BaByliss Travel Hair Dryer Dry 2000 Best high-power travel hairdryer Price: £ 25 www.lookfantastic.com Description Coming in at an impressive 2000W, the BaByliss travel hair dryer is small but mighty, coming in as Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great value

High wattage power

Foldable design makes it easy for travelling Cons No travel case for storage

3. Boots Essentials Travel Dryer Best basic travel hairdryer Price: £ 11.99 www.boots.com Description Sometimes, we just need a hair tool that gets the job done for a great price. If you're looking Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Small, lightweight and compact

Comes with a two-year guarantee Cons Not as powerful as other hairdryers on the market

4. Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow-Dryer Best foldable travel hairdryer Price: £ 85 Description If you're into your hair tools, you'll be aware of Drybar's infamously bright yellow design and Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Travel bag makes for easy transport

Advanced motor technology and concentrated nozzle for easy drying Cons Lower wattage means less power

5. Remington Folding Travel Hairdryer Best travel hairdryer with diffuser Rrp: £ 17.49 Price: £ 15.99 Description When you've got curly hair to think about, the idea of drying your hair without a diffuser can be Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Foldable design for easy storage

Diffuser attachment for curly and wavy hair

2000 wattage is very high for a travel hairdryer Cons Some reviewers say it doesn't last very long

6. Amika Mighty Mini Dryer Best new travel hairdryer Price: £ 50 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Description Amika is known for its varied hair product collection and funky packaging, and now the brand has Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Travel bag makes for easy storage

Diffuser also included, if you've got curly or wavy hair Cons 1200W is quite low for power

7. Flower Beauty By Drew Barrymore Ionic Travel Hairdryer Best travel hair dryer design Price: £ 29.99 Description Just because you want a travel hairdryer, doesn't mean you have to cut back on design. This Flower Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great design

Ionic technology makes for a powerful drier Cons Not foldable, a little bit bulky

What Is A Travel Hairdryer?

A travel hairdryer is a smaller, compact and portable version of those larger and more powerful hairdryers. They're made - often including dual voltage - with travel in mind, so you're likely to find them very lightweight and with foldable or portable designs.

Convenience is key when thinking about purchasing a travel hairdryer and many of these sets also include a nifty travel bag if you want to store them properly in your bag or suitcase. You'll be having fresh locks that compete with Kate Middleton's blow-dry in no time.

Can I Use A Travel Hairdryer Abroad?

If you're looking for a proper travel hairdryer that will keep you blowdrying in every country, you'll want to make sure that the voltage is right so that you don't fall at the first hurdle before you've even started. To use it both at home and away, you'll want to ensure it's compatible with the UK's voltage (230-240V) and then, if you plan to travel abroad, choose a dual-voltage travel hairdryer that can switch between voltages, making it suitable for various countries.

Are Travel Hairdryers Less Powerful Than Regular Ones?

You'll want to keep an eye on the wattage of your chosen hairdryer, to really know whether or not it's less powerful than your typical hairdryer. Usually, you'll find that portable and travel-sized hairdryers come in at around 800 watts to 1600 watts, whereas larger options can go over 2000 watts.

So, travel hairdryers are known for having a lower power but if you keep an eye out, you can find options that are almost as strong as the larger-sized counterparts. In fact, the Dyson Supersonic comes in at 1600W, so some of these travel hairdryers are just as (and even more so) than the Dyson bestseller.