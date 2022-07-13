Scalp Massagers To Promote Hair Growth (And Add To Your Pamper Routine)

We’re all about a bit of rest and relaxation, and a scalp massager won’t only give you the dreamy in-salon head massage experience, but it’ll also help promote hair growth too. Yes, really.

Perfect if you’re looking to grow your hair out or feel like you’re always waiting for it to reach that certain length, the palm-sized device can be used on both wet and dry hair, making it an easy addition to your hair care routine. Massage your scalp in the shower, whilst watching your favourite TV series, or whilst unwinding with a face mask at the end of a hectic week.

The result? Stronger, healthier hair, increased hair growth, and a therapeutic and soothing experience in what will become your very own at-home massage parlour.

How does a scalp massager work?

Now, for the science. This hand-held device works to mimic the pressure of your fingertips, evenly massaging the scalp to stimulate the cells of the hair follicles, increasing blood circulation, and encouraging nutrients to rush to the surface. The more nutrients in the hair, the more it’ll help your locks to grow longer and become healthier. As well as promoting hair growth, a scalp massager can also:

• Decrease product build-up by moving stubborn dirt and sebum for cleaner hair

• Increase hair thickness by stretching the hair follicles

• Exfoliate the scalp to gently remove dead skin cells and dandruff

• Ease tension in the head and neck

To use, gently press the tips onto your scalp, using medium pressure, and massage in small circular motions. Repeat across your scalp and try not to use large motion as it may cause your hair to tangle.

Here are some of the best scalp massagers for hair growth.

Gallery Scalp Massagers For Hair Growth 1 of 8 This handheld scalp massager will improve your hair routine, optimising the hair growth environment and condition of your hair to get those gorgeous locks. 2 of 8 This silicone scalp massager is gentle on your scalp but deeply cleanses your hair to reduce unwanted build-up. Available in blue and pink, the deep-reaching brush is great for all hair types, including sensitive scalps. 3 of 8 In a beautiful nude design, the CENTRED. Signature Scalp Massager will help to increase blood circulation, exfoliate, stimulate your hair follicles, and help you relax. Guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and 'centred'. 4 of 8 Designed to fit over your fingers for easy variation of pressure, the teeth of the Tangle Teezer brush exfoliate and soothe the scalp whilst removing dead skin and product build-up. 5 of 8 With silicone 'bristles', this scalp massager fits perfectly into the palm of your hand, making massaging as easy as possible. Resulting in no more grease or product residue, and giving you the hair growth you are after. 6 of 8 A must-have to your hair care routine - the Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager is ideal for achieving healthier and stronger hair to solve all your scalp issues. TikTok approved, users have loved the quality and results with cleaner, thicker locks. 7 of 8 Made from recycled silicone, this scalp massager with an easy-grip handle will gently massage your scalp with soft bristles to help you detox from the root up. It'll banish dead skin cells, product build-up, and stimulate the scalp for hair growth. 8 of 8 Whilst making it easier to distribute your shampoo and conditioner, this scalp massage brush also stimulates the scalp to make your hair feel fuller. Available in orange and green and at a very affordable price, it's sure to help you relax and unwind, too.

