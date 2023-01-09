The Best Hair Dryer Brush For An Instant Blowdry

If there's one thing we're always in the market for, it's a great hair dryer brush to create a professional looking blowdry, without actually leaving the house. If lockdown taught us anything, it's how to (barely) survive without regular trips to the hairdressers, and with thanks to platforms like TikTok, we can now find the best hairdryer available to achieve a salon quality blowdry in the comfort of our homes.

If you're looking to travel with less hair tools like your hair dryer, curling tong and favourite pair of straighteners, a hair dryer brush is the best hair tool to invest in. The multi-use hair tool is designed to dry, smooth and leave you with a professional finish, meaning you're minimising the amount of hair tools you're taking with you, in order to maximise on outfit choices. Work smart, not hard.

We know that finding the perfect hairdryer depends on your hair type. Just like looking for the best hair dryer for curly hair, looking for a hair dryer brush which matches your hair type is extremely important to ensure you get the best finished result.

Best viral hair dryer brush: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, £44 on Amazon

Best blowdry hair dryer brush: Amika Hair Round Blow Dryer Brush, £95 on Amika

If you're looking to upgrade your best travel hairdryer - a hair dryer brush could be your best bet. Whether you love a professional blow dried look, 90s flicks or natural waves, a hair dryer brush will help you to achieve your favourite hair look with ease. So, If you're looking to upgrade your hair tools, keep scrolling to shop the best hair dryer brush available now from some of Grazia's fave brands:

1. Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Best overall hair dryer brush Shark Price: £ 279.99 sharkclean.co.uk Buy now Description Hailed as a [Dyson ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Can achieve multiple hair styles with various attachments

Avoids any heat damage Cons Bulky to travel with

2. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Best viral hair dryer brush Revlon Rrp: £ 62.99 Price: £ 39.49 Buy now Description You might've seen the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer all over TikTok. This super easy to use round ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Great price point

Leaves hair looking bouncy and volumised Cons Hair needs to be almost dry before use

3. Amika Hair Round Blow Dryer Brush Best blowdry hair dryer brush Amika Price: £ 95 www.loveamika.co.uk Buy now Description Looking for a smooth, salon-quality finish? Look no further than Amika's Hair Round Blow Dryer ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all hair types

Powerful heat settings Cons Reviews say product is big to store

4. Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Hair Styler Best hair dryer brush for curling hair Dyson Price: £ 479.99 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description We all know and love the Original Dyson Airwrap for being the ultimate blow drying tool - from ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Available in a different colour ways

Complete with six different attachments and storage case Cons Medium/thick hair may need to purchase larger attachment

5. BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush Best nourishing hair dryer brush BaByliss Price: £ 80 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description The Hydro Fusion Hair Dryer Brush from Babyliss is perfect for those with a dry hair type who love ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Works well on thick and dry hair

Easy to travel with Cons Only made with two heat settings

6. Remington Blow and Dry Caring Air Styler Best multipurpose hair dryer brush Remington Price: £ 49.99 Buy now Description If you're looking for a hair dryer brush that has the ability to multitask - look no further than ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Easy to transport

Powerful battery Cons Changing attachments can be fiddly

7. Revolution Haircare Smooth Boost Hot Air Brush Best affordable hair dryer brush Revolution Haircare Price: £ 29 www.asos.com Buy now Description Looking for an affordable hair dryer brush that promises not to break the bank - why not pick up ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Powerful styling tool

Lightweight Cons Reviews say product gets hot without cool setting

What is a hair dryer brush, and how does it work?

A hair dryer brush is a versatile hairstyling tool that combines the functions of a hair dryer and a round brush to create the perfect little tool. Typically, hair dryer brushes have barrel-shaped design with bristles around it, blowing hot air to dry and style your hair simultaneously. You can use it to create smooth and voluminous hairstyles with less effort compared to using a traditional dryer and brush separately.

Can I use a hair dryer brush on wet hair, or should my hair be partially dry before using it?

It's generally recommended to towel-dry your hair until it's no longer dripping wet before using a hair dryer brush, but this is also highly dependent on the model. Excess water in your hair can prolong the drying process and may not yield the desired results. For best results, we recommend using the hair dryer brush on damp hair.

Are hair dryer brushes suitable for all hair types?