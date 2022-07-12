Smooth Stubborn Knots And Get Silky Locks With The Best Detangling Sprays

No matter how vigorously you brush your hair before leaving the house, sometimes it feels like just walking outside can bring a world of tangles. It's always something we're apologising for by the time we reach the hairdressers (why is our hair like this?) and it usually ends up being pretty annoying and painful to shift on your own watch.

Luckily, detangling sprays come to the rescue as an easy, routine-friendly solution that means you don't need to waste any more time trying to intricately tease out a tough one with a comb.

Simply spray on dry or towel-dried hair to help make your mane more manageable, or use it as a leave-in conditioner overnight. Not only that, but most detangling sprays are worth adding to your haircare arsenal for the extra benefits that just a spritz or two will provide. They can help to combat frizz, provide heat and UV protection, and condition with added proteins, to just name a few.

We've put together a list of the best detangling sprays available to shop to help take the stress out of hairstyling.

Gallery The Best Detangling Sprays 1 of 10 Possibly the most well-known detangler out there, the Mane 'n Tail Detangler will help to eliminate tangles and knots and condition your hair to repair and prevent further damage. With an exclusive pH-balanced formula with natural herbal extracts, get ready for a stress-free, shiny, and nourished 'mane'. 2 of 10 If your hair is particularly damaged, the Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray will help to keep the tangle at bay and give your hair a much-needed boost. The lightweight conditioning detangler formulated with Living Proof's Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), will provide UV and heat protection, help strengthen and smooth hair, and add natural body and shine. A truly great all-rounder. 3 of 10 If you're prone to a tangle or two, guaranteed you've got a well-used Tangle Teezer at home. Now the tangle-free brand has created their own detangler spray made for fine to medium hair types to help resist knots and snags. With a subtle fruity fragrance and Wheat Protein to help condition, your strands will stay moisturised, knot-free, and smooth. 4 of 10 This Leave-In Conditioner from Moroccanoil is a bit of a multitasker. It protects against breakage and thermal damage while detangling unruly hair and nourishes and softens hair for up to 72 hours. It's packed with argan oil, pure amino acids, and a nourishing superfood blend to increase strength and keep your hair feeling amazingly hydrated - it really is an 'All in One'. 5 of 10 Not only is this a super affordable option but we can all agree that Aussie products smell divine. This spray with its magic, botanical formula, detangles and protects hair from everyday wear and tear, leaving it glossy, smooth, and manageable. 6 of 10 The Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray was made in collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, so you know it'll do just the trick. With a weightless formula, the leave-in mist detangles and smooths using nourishing plant oils that won't weight your hair down. The anti-static agents provide heat protection all while the multi-amino-acid blend adds strength to give your hair the healthy body and bounce it deserves. 7 of 10 To be used just like any other detangler, the ultra-fine mist from the Unwind Detangling Primer helps to tease knots with its deeply conditioning formula. Packed with vitamin E, moisturising panthenol, and nourishing glycerin, it should make light work of tangles for much-easier styling. 8 of 10 Created for those with curly hair, Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Coil Calm Detangler smooths and perfects the look of curls, kinks, and coils. Infused with pure Shea Butter, it will moisturise your locks while adding shine, too. 9 of 10 A top pick for colour-treated hair, there's not much this multi-purpose spray can't do. The 10 in 1 lightweight spray provides non-greasy heat protection, colour protection, anti-frizz, smooth and shine, hydration, and, of course, detangles your locks. And that's just to name a few. 10 of 10 This spray from TIGI helps to easily detangle knotty hair, smooth frizz, flyaways, and static and has added UV protection. Ideal for knotty, frizzy, or tangled hair, even people with hair that gets greasy should be impressed thanks to the weightless, full-of-life feel you get from this spray.

What causes tangled hair?

Johanne Herald, senior master stylist at Charles Worthington, shared her expertise from her years of experience.

"Heat - both electrical and sun/sweat can cause a mesh of knots. Harsh, chemical-full products or hair dye and bleach used incorrectly can also affect our hair. Plus, lack of moisture and protein from all the above.

"Also, with longer hair, necklaces and bags on our shoulders can snag and catch strands - we tend to pull and break pieces to get free which in turn stresses out cuticles. Think of pulling a ribbon; it curls up when tension is pulled, that’s what hair does when pulled or brushed too roughly.

"Finer, longer hair tends to be naturally tangly (a bit like baby hair), and longer, curly hair is always tangly,” Johanne told us. “Incorrectly conditioned hair will tangle for sure, and we all recall the post-holiday sun and sea tangles."

How do you keep your hair from getting tangled?

"I’m a big believer in choosing products to suit your hair type. For example, if you use a moisturising shampoo and conditioning ritual but your hair's lacking protein, your hair will undoubtedly feel soft and smell nice when washed. However, it dries and expands through the day/night, giving you an almost fluffy, flyway, very annoying texture - it’s too soft! Double-edged sword.

"Treat your hair with protein first to build up cuticles, so they can take heavier, more moisturising products. Ask your stylist to do an elasticity and porosity test to help you figure out your hair type (when it is safe to do so)."

Alongside knowing your hair type and using a detangling spray, Johanne recommends these top tips to keep your hair free from knots:

• Make sure you're using the correct brush or comb - soft-bristled brushes and non-static combs are a hairdresser's best tools

• Brush your hair before bed and tie it up in a soft scrunchie

• Using a silk pillow instead of a cotton one will help your hair retain moisture

• Comb or brush your conditioner through in the shower before rinsing well

• Use a leave in cream or oil if blow drying or a conditioning spray if leaving natural

• Regularly trim thin, over-processed ends. If you have long hair, your hairdresser can trim a very thin section of the hair at the nape of the neck to stop it from getting caught in necklaces

• Go easy on the heat. Use a heat-protectant cream or spray and ensure hair is completely dry before applying tongs or irons.