Emily In Paris Is Back And These Are The Best Beauty Looks To Expect

Like it or loath it, for all its colour, corniness and drama-filled confusion, you can't deny the lure of Emily In Paris. Luckily, we're about to get our dose of Chicago native Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins) whirlwind life as the series returns to Netflix for Season 3 on 21 December.

While much of the drama is set to revolve around where we left off: questions around Gabriel VS Alfie (and her career, of course) we'll be getting much of our dopamine hit from the show's vibrant beauty looks, of which there are plenty.

From full frontal fringes(who would have thought Emily would swap out her signature hair for anything else?) to classic 1920s updos, here are the best beauty looks to expect from Emily In Paris Season 3.