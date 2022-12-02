Emily In Paris Is Back And These Are The Best Beauty Looks To Expect

Like it or loath it, for all its colour, corniness and drama-filled confusion, you can't deny the lure of Emily In Paris. Luckily, we're about to get our dose of Chicago native Emily Cooper's (played by Lily Collins) whirlwind life as the series returns to Netflix for Season 3 on 21 December.
While much of the drama is set to revolve around where we left off: questions around Gabriel VS Alfie (and her career, of course) we'll be getting much of our dopamine hit from the show's vibrant beauty looks, of which there are plenty.
From full frontal fringes(who would have thought Emily would swap out her signature hair for anything else?) to classic 1920s updos, here are the best beauty looks to expect from Emily In Paris Season 3.
<meta charset="utf-8">Emily In Paris Best Beauty Looks
Welcome to Emily's fringe era. However much we loved the tossled, perfectly placed waves, there is nothing more French girl chic than a full fringe, which still bares all the hallmarks of her signature look.
The great thing about a full fringe is how it brings more oomph to a simple updo. Take a leaf out of Emily's book and make the most out of the effortless finish it boasts, see the above for proof.
Emily's life may be riddled with confusion and some lows but you couldn't tell thanks to the constant pops of bright lip colour, which seem to appear time and time again. Expect deep reds, mauves and corals.
The classic half-up half-down style has its moment too, naturally. Poolside, Emily keeps things sophisticated with a voluminous iteration of the look.
This knotted high bun is an instant crowd pleaser. Glamorous and elegant, Emily's modern take on the up do is paired well with a side parted fringe, giving it a curtain bang feel.
This nod to classic 1920s glam sees Emily sport a cropped cut with slick finger waves, which will arguably never go out of fashion.