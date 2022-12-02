Emily In Paris Is Back: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Everyone’s favourite confused American is back and this time, she’s sporting a fringe. Yes, that’s right Emily in Paris is back baby and she’s back really soon.

Forget the countdown to Christmas, we’ll be doing a countdown to the 21 December which is when all ten episodes of the series will be released.

When is Emily in Paris S3 being released?

Get ready to binge the entire series on 21 December. Nobody try and contact us, the out of office will be on.

Where can I watch Emily in Paris S3?

Only on Netflix.

Where’s the trailer for Emily in Paris S3?

Right here!

How many episodes will Emily in Paris S3 have?

Just like series one and two, series three will consist of ten episodes.

Who’s starring in Emily in Paris S3?

Lily Collins is of course back as the titular Emily in Paris and Ashley Park will return as her BFF Mindy Chen.

Luckily the heartthrobs of the series, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, are both back as Emily is forced to weigh up her feelings for them both and come to a decision as to who prefers… hopefully without them finding out about her feelings for the other one.

Kate Walsh who plays Madeline Wheeler - Emily’s boss in Chicago - is also expected to play a much bigger role this series and continue the power play between her and Sylvie – Emily’s boss in Paris – who’s played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

What can I expect from Emily in Paris S3?

Having watched the trailer at least ten times, it’s clear that Emily has a lot of decisions to make regarding both her love live i.e. Gabriel VS Alfie and her career: Will she return to Chicago and chase her promotion at Savoir or stay in Paris and work for Sylvie’s new firm.

According to the official Netflix description, it seems we’re bang on the money as it says, ‘One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.’

We also have the episode names which some serious Sherlock Holmes-style investigation could tell us what’s likely to happen.

Episode 301 – I Have Two Lovers

Episode 302 – What It’s All About…

Episode 303 – Coo D’état

Episode 304 – Live from Paris It’s Emily Cooper

Episode 305 – Ooo La La Liste

Episode 306 – Ex-en-Provence

Episode 307 – How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days

Episode 308 – Fashion Victim

Episode 309 – Love Is in the Air

Episode 310 – Charade

Nope… we’ve got nothing!

The trailer does however suggest that Emily will be attending even more parties and lavish events in series three with the line, ‘We always talk about a work/ life balance and right now I am all about life.’ We’ll be taking that and using it over the Christmas holidays when the family ask why we haven’t left the house in three days…

There’s also still the incredible/ completely ridiculous fashion that we’ve come to know and love from Emily and her friends, including an iconic Zebra jacket – worn by Lily Collins – that we think will divide viewers everywhere. We personally love it!

The ICONIC zebra jacket that's set to divide the internet

What happened in Emily in Paris S2?

Emily appeared to finally realise that Gabriel was the man for her before he admitted that he was back with his ex-girlfriend Camille. Naturally Emily was pretty up-in-arms about that since she and Camille had promised to stop their pursuit of Gabriel – something they’ve clearly both ignored – so we could see their friendship suffer as a result.

Speaking of friendships, hopefully we’ll also get to see a development of Mindy Chen’s relationship with her band member Benoit (played by Kevin Dias).