The Beauty Works Advent Calendar 2023 Has Just Landed

It may only be autumn, but in our opinion there’s no better time to discuss the best beauty advent calendars for 2023. Those who can’t get enough of the festive season are causing sell-outs already – the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, the Liberty London Advent Calendar and the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar are already flying off the shelves. The best part? 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars feel premium. When compared to previous years, there seems to be better products with less unnecessary packaging – ultimately, giving us more bang for our buck. Music to our ears.

The latest on our (seriously long) list of gold-standard beauty calendars is the newest offering from Beauty Works, and, spoiler alert, it looks set to be another sell-out. Here, we’re chatting all the need-to-knows about this one, from how much it costs, to what’s inside, and, most importantly, when you can actually get your hands on it.

How can I sign up for the Beauty Works Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s no sign up necessary – the Beauty Works Advent Calendar is available online now – but we don’t think it’ll stick around for long. TikToker’s are already raving about what’s behind those doors.

Shop: Beauty Works Advent Calendar 2023

What's inside the Beauty Works Advent Calendar 2023?

There’s 12 products in the Beauty Works Advent Calendar, each of which will help you achieve gorgeous hair in time for party season. Without spoiling too much of the surprise, we know there's the Dream Shine Spray, the Anti-Frizz Serum and the Restore Serum. Count us in.

When does the Beauty Works Calendar Launch in 2023?

Now – make haste!

How much is the Beauty Works Beauty Calendar?

It’s £99 for 12 products worth £155

Is the Beauty Works Advent Calendar worth it?