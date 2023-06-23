Aldi’s New £3 Candle Dupes Are Shameless

While most would argue that Aldi’s budget buys can't outclass their luxury equivalents, we can’t ignore the fact that they're often met with glowing reviews. Time and time again their dupes go viral and sell-out, shelves bare nationwide. Yesterday, however, the supermarket dropped what is perhaps their most brazen dupe yet. Enter their Flowers and Fruit Candles, £3.49, which are dead-ringers for Diptyque's cult classic candles.