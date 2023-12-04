Aldi Just Launched A £3.99 Dupe For This Designer Candle, And Its So Good

Aldi has consistently dominated the beauty dupe game, and its latest offerings prove it. Just look at the supermarket's Lacura range. From Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 to Kylie's Lip Kit, Aldi has it all. Now, it's making waves in the home arena with candles and diffusers strikingly similar to the designer favourite, Tom Ford. Yes, Aldi has done it again.

Beauty Tok have been rejoicing at the £3.99 Crushed Peach candle, remarkably resembling Tom Ford's Bitter Peach, £98. The original concoction weaves pêche de vigne, Sicilian blood orange, and cardamom oil for a luxurious, bittersweet aroma. Heart notes of Heliotrope, davana oil, rum, and cognac oil create a hedonistic scent, while sandalwood, benzoin resin, and cashmeran bring in that earthy touch.

Shoppers claim Aldi's Crushed Peach candle is a near-perfect match, down to the details like the salmon casing. The supermarket also has dupes for Tom Ford's Rose Prick and Lost Cherry and with a price difference of £94.01 you can't really go wrong trying it.

If you're familiar with Tom Ford this candle this is an ode to the classic scent (with the same name) - just in wax form. So if you love the scent, why not mist your house with it? Aldi's candle is available in stores for £3.99 but with dupes, delay is dangerous, so be quick.

