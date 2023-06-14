Molly Mae Has Revealed The Classic Scent That ‘Takes Her Back’ – And The Reason Why Might Surprise You

Trust Molly-Mae Hague to make a worthy beauty throwback. Whether she's spotlighting her favourite OG products or bringing back a hair trend, the former Love Islander turned influencer and Pretty Little Thing creative director certainly knows a thing or two about cult classics. And she's just brought another one to our attention, hint: it's already a Grazia Beauty team favourite.

Taking to Instagram stories yesterday, Molly revealed the classic fragrance in question, writing, 'I used to drench myself in this when I worked at Boots. If I shut my eyes... I'm back there at the No7 counter.' Enter Giorgio Armani Sì, £58.50 – the quintessential feminine fragrance that has long taken pride of place on our vanities. Even if you don't already own one, it's likely you're well acquainted with it.

The ultra-chic scent bursts with a resinous fruity, floral opening and once it dries down on the skin a creamy, soft sensualness emerges. This is thanks to a delicate blend of oakmoss, patchouli and musky white wood. Belonging to the fruity chypre family, its warm and dry qualities make it the perfect subtly decadent scent for summer. It's an instant crowd pleaser, too – so you won't be blamed if, like Molly, you'll be drenching yourself in a bottle of the stuff this season.

We know we will be.

Molly Mae's Favourite Nostalgic Scent