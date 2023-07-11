Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Zendaya’s New Film Challengers

To say that we’re huge fans of Zendaya would be an understatement. Over the years we’ve loved watching her in hit shows like Euphoria and Hollywood blockbusters like the Spiderman franchise (alongside her now-boyfriend Tom Holland) but despite it being July, the actress hasn’t yet graced our screens this year. Luckily, that’s all about to change with her upcoming film Challengers.

Honestly, we’ll pay to see Zendaya in just about anything, but the trailer for Challengers suggests that The Greatest Showman star has yet another hit on her hands. Here’s everything we know about Challengers…

What is Challengers movie about?

Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan – a former tennis star-turned-coach – who signs up her tennis-playing husband Art Donaldson for a Challenger event. Little do they both know that he’ll be competing against Tashi’s former boyfriend Patrick. Acting, singing, dancing and now tennis… is there nothing that Zendaya can’t do?

Is Challengers based on a true story?

Challengers isn’t based on a true story, but Zendaya did train with real-life pro-tennis player-turned-coach Brad Gilbert for three months in order to prepare for the role.

Who is on the Challengers cast?

Zendaya will star in the lead role of Tashi Duncan alongside The Crown’s Josh O’Connor as her ex-boyfriend Patrick and Mike Faist (West Side Story) as her husband Art Donaldson.

What was the filming location for Challengers?

The majority of filming took place in Boston, with principal photography beginning on 3 May 2022.

Is there a trailer for Challengers?

You can watch the very steamy trailer for Challengers here.

What is the age rating for Challengers?

Challengers is rated 15 in the UK and R is the USA.

What is the Challengers release date?

Initially set to be released 11 August 2023, Challengers now has a release date of 14 September 2023.

How can I watch Challengers?