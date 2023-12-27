Heike Makatsch: What We Know About The Actress Who Plays Mia In Love Actually

Remember Mia in Love Actually? Harry (Alan Rickman)'s secretary? The one who flirted outrageously with him, and was later gifted that necklace, leaving his wife Karen (Emma Thompson) heartbroken?

We reckon you've figured it out by now and can vividly picture the striking black bob and devil horns. The actress recently took to Instagram to pay homage to her mischievous role, posting the memorable moment she shared a dance with Harry in the film. She wrote, 'Mia, oh, Mia...' and used the hashtags Love Actually, Alan Rickman and every Christmas, adding, 'It's all for you, sir.'

But who played Mia in the Christmas classic? That would be Heike Makatsch, whom we've given you the intel on below.

Heike Makatsch in Love Actually, 2003. ©Universal Pictures

Who is Heike Makatsch?

Heike is a German actress, whose film debut was in the 1996 German comedy, Jailbirds. Prior to that, she had hosted music channel shows such as Interaktiv and Heikes Hausbesuche, and the German chart show Bravo TV.

She was born in Düsseldorf and is the daughter of retired German ice hockey player Rainer Makatsch. In the late 80s, she spent several months in New Mexico in a bid to improve her English. She later returned to her home town to study politics and sociology.

How old is Heike Makatsch?

A summer baby, Heike was born on 13 August 1971 and celebrated her 52nd birthday this year.

Heike Makatsch pictured at the Das Fliegende Klassenzimmer premiere in October 2023. ©Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

What films and TV shows has Heike Makatsch been in?

As well as playing Mia in Love Actually, Heike's most notable roles include Lisa Addison in action horror film Resident Evil (2002) and Liesel's mother in The Book Thief (2013).

Her film debut in Jailbirds saw her bag a Bavarian Film Award as Best Actress, and in 2006, she was nominated for an International Emmy Award for Best Actress for her leading role in Margarete Steiff.

Is Heike Makatsch married?

No, but she has been dating actor Trystan Pütter since 2017.

Before that, she was in a seven-year relationship with James Bond icon Daniel Craig until 2004, and then went on to date Tomte musician Max Martin Schröder until 2014.

Heike has been dating Trystan Pütter since 2017 (pictured in 2019). ©Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for EFP

Does Heike Makatsch have children?

In February 2007, People reported that Heike had welcomed a daughter, Mieke, with Max. Based on her Instagram alone, Heike keeps her family life private.