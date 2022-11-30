Love Actually’s Problematic Relationships: A Definitive Ranking

Where to start with Sarah and Karl, yet another of the film's many couples who we're supposed to view as viable, despite neither party having ever bothered to speak to the other – in this case, for two years, seven months, three days and I suppose, what, two hours? When enigmatic chief designer Karl and knitwear aficionado Sarah do eventually get together, things don't exactly go to plan: as it turns out, Karl doesn't just look like a Ken doll but has the emotional capacity of one, too, fleeing when it emerges that Sarah has a brother who's mentally ill. That said, did she really have to pick up the phone a second time?