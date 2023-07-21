Who Is Chris Williamson And What Has He Done Since Love Island?

by Georgia Aspinall and Millie Payne |

Does the name Chris Williamson ring any bells? Hypothetically, if you are a religious Love Island fan and consider yourself a diversified podcast listener, then the bells should be reverberating.

Chris appeared on Love Island in series one, leaving in a tearful exit after being dumped by his fellow cast members three weeks into the show. His couplings weren’t particularly of note, most ended in friendship (or full-on foes where Zoe Basia Brown was concerned) and so he was largely lost to the realm of Love Island ghosts upon his season ending.

Whilst fame and success post-Love Island are often - and unfairly – gauged upon brand and sponsorship deals these days, Chris’ career took off in a vastly different direction to the influencer route many islanders end up down.

So, where is Chris today? Thriving, we can confidently answer, as his podcast Modern Wisdom has racked up more than 200 million (!) downloads.

Who is Chris Williamson?

As a podcaster, YouTuber and club promoter (as well as a self-declared ex-professional party boy and aspiring trophy husband), Chris has established himself as a triple threat.

In reference to his podcast, he says he is, ‘Currently learning out loud with guidance from the most interesting people on the planet.’

Chris hails from Stockton-on-Tees, a market town in County Durham. When he was growing up, he excelled at cricket and played for Durham Academy. It was during his studies at Newcastle University that he began a career in nightclub promotion.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he obtained a BA degree in Business Management and a MA degree in International Marketing. Clever boy!

How old is Chris Williamson?

Chris celebrates his birthday on 23 February. However, there are some variations about whether he was born in 1987 or 1988, but we can confidently tell you is he 35. How do we know? He was 27 when he went on Love Island in the summer of 2015. Add on eight years and you’re left with… 35.

On his last birthday, he shared, ‘Celebrating the best, happiest, most fulfilling year I’ve ever had. Spending my day full of love and brisket like a Texan veteran in his prime. Thank you to everyone who’s sent lovely messages, I appreciate you all.’

When was Chris Williamson on Love Island?

He went onto Love Island aged 27 as a model and nightclub promoter, chasing the kind of fame that would catapult the success of his party boy career. In the years since leaving, he’s confessed that he despised filming, and it was actually the intervention he needed to change his life.

‘I was living this persona of the professional party boy - the big name on campus, the guy with the hair out front [ of the club ] , that wanted people to need him, that thought he had found the culture and industry he belonged in,’ he told the BBC. ‘Then I got on to Love Island and had nowhere to hide from people who were the person I was pretending to be. I was there with people who were genuinely extroverted, outgoing, party people. And I was just playing a role… I'd convinced myself [Love Island] was something that made me finally belong. And I didn't belong.’

He also weighed in on his experience on the show during an episode of his podcast in 2019.

'I don't think anyone that watches the show would believe... it's really fucking boring. That's not me being factitious in any way...anyone that's on it would agree.'

What is Chris Williamson's podcast about?

Upon leaving the show, Chris sought new horizons, eventually landing in the podcast space in 2018. Modern Wisdom is his attempt to learn from ‘the greatest thinkers on the planet’, as his podcast description reads.

It continues, 'Understanding the world is hard. This podcast will help.'

It’s perhaps pertinent to note that there are no female guests listed in the podcast description, and it includes the likes of controversial YouTuber Dr Jordan Peterson (who denies the existence of patriarchy and other forms of structural oppression, largely condemned by other notable scientists as proffering ‘pseudo-facts’).

To date, there has been a total of 656 episodes, covering talking points from, 'The 10 Habits Of The World's Most Successful People' to 'Can Money Actually Buy You Happiness?'

As well as being available on all streaming services, Chris also shares content via his popular YouTube channel. In the five and half years since he launched it, 1.05 million people have clicked the subscribe button.

Does Chris Williamson have a girlfriend?

There is very little evidence anywhere that Chris has a significant other in his life. He clearly hopes to find that special (and wealthy) person though, per his 'trophy husband' desires!

Does Chris Williamson have Twitter?

He does. You can find him @ChrisWillx, where he predominantly shares updates about his podcast.

In an exciting development, he tweeted on Friday 20 July, 'I'm off to LA for another huge Modern Wisdom Cinema episode with the full production team. This time with a guest I've wanted on the show since before I even started. He's been one of the biggest influences on my entire worldview. Can't wait for this.'

It's undeniable that Chris has turned three weeks of Love Island viewing into a millions-strong viewership – a career advancement many islanders could only dream of.