David Beckham’s Hilarious Correction About Victoria Beckham’s ‘Working Class’ Background Is Going Viral

Ever wondered where Victoria Beckham is from? The entire internet seems to be after one hilarious clip from the new Beckham documentary on Netflix went viral on TikTok. In an interview about Victoria Beckham’s ‘working class’ background, Victoria professed to being ‘very, very working class’ growing up – but David wasn’t having any of it.

In the interview segment with Victoria, David is seen popping his head round the door after she claimed to grow up in a working-class home, telling her to ‘Be honest’. ‘What car did you dad drive you to school in?’ he asked her, repeatedly. Finally, after many attempts at dodging the question, Victoria admitted her dad ‘had a Rolls Royce’ in the 80s.

Now, everyone is more intrigued than ever about Victoria’s alleged ‘working class background’ that also happened to involve being driven to school in one of the most luxurious cars ever made. According to Google Trends, ‘Where is Victoria Beckham from?’ is a breakout search question, as well as ‘Victoria Beckham mum and dad’ and ‘Victoria Beckham family.’

Where is Victoria Beckham from?

Victoria Beckham is from Harlow, Essex but was raised in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire where she attended mixed secondary school, St. Mary's High School in Cheshunt. Aged 17, she entered Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom, Surry where she studied dance and modelling. Fees for the school start at £8,500 a year (which amounts to around £3,200 back in 1991, when Victoria studied there).

Is Victoria Beckham’s ‘working class’ background real?

Naturally, it’s hard to imagine Victoria as a working-class young girl when she was attending fee-paying schools in a Rolls Royce – but it’s true that Victoria’s label as ‘posh spice’ was often overstated, afforded to her by the British tabloids after joining the Spice Girls without much inspection into her background or what her mum and dad actually did for a living.

What did Victoria Beckhams mum and dad do for a living?

Victoria’s mum, Jacqueline Doreen (née Cannon), was a former insurance clerk and hairdresser, while her dad Anthony William Adams worked as an electronics engineer – a comfortable business at the time, according to reports. Victoria has two siblings, Louise and Christian.