Love Island All Stars: What Happened Between Toby And Arabella?

If you're watching Love Island All Stars, you might be wondering what's happening with the Georgia, Toby and Arabella Chi love triangle.

Putting a group of Love Islanders from the past ten series in the same villa has meant that we've witnessed plenty of run ins with exes, enemies and former flames. And thanks to regular bombshells, it looks like that kind of drama will continue all series.

Most recently, Arabella Chi from series five entered the villa to shake things up between existing couple Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel.

What happened between Toby and Arabella?

Despite Arabella appearing on series five of Love Island back in 2015, and Toby appearing on series seven in 2021, it turns out the pair have 'history'. When Arabella arrived and threw a party for the boys on the hideaway terrace, she revealed that her and Toby used to date.

Arabella asked Toby if he was surprised to see her and Callum then asked if anything had happened between the pair. Arabella then said, 'Yeah…there is a bit of history. It was like a year ago and then I met my ex. It then fizzled out because I was in a relationship.'

Callum then asked, 'Is there any chance of you and Toby rekindling?' And Arabella said they have unfinished business and added, 'I do feel like there are definitely conversations to be had.'

And in another plot twist, Arabella was spotted at the airport on New Years Day with her 'ex', Manchester City player Ruben Dias. Apparently, they split up when they returned from their holiday, leaving her free to go on All Stars. However, many people think they might still secretly be together and that she is only on the show to boost her profile.

What is happening between Toby and Georgia?

However, Toby is currently coupled up with Georgia Steel. The pair were together on Love Island Games in Fiji last summer and left the villa together on day nine. Despite both entering the All Stars villa single, they also had unfinished business and have expressed interest in picking up where they left off.