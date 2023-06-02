Here’s What Carrie’s Email To Aidan Said In The AJLT Trailer

The season two trailer ofAnd Just Like That finally dropped last night, teasing us with another two months of glorious nostalgia. With the news that Kim Cattrall is also set to return to the franchise (although wasn’t featured in the trailer), it seems we’ll be treated to throwbacks aplenty this time around – namely, the return of Aidan Shaw.

We first found out Aidan was returning to the SATC universe in April, with rumours swirling that Carrie and Aidan are set to reignite their long-lost love following the death of her one BIG love, Mr Big. But we still had questions: How would they meet again? Who would reach out to who? Would it still be the same?

Well, those questions were answered in the new AJLT trailer. Narrating the moment with an ominous ‘You never know what tomorrow will bring’, the trailer featured a clip of Carrie sitting down to write an email to Aidan.

What did Carrie’s email to Aidan say?

‘Hey Stranger…’ the email begins. ‘Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me – Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day… and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing?’

And with the click of a button, a love affair was reignited. With Aidan admitting ‘Sitting here with you is like 10 years just [ clicks ] ’ when the pair meet for dinner.

So, what can we unpick about this glorious email? Well, that Carrie’s literary skills haven’t advanced much over the years – nor has her ability to crash back into people’s lives and uproot them in the most f * ckboy way possible. Seriously, as much as we love Carrie, nothing sends shudders down the spine like a ‘Hey Stranger, remember me?’ message from an ex.