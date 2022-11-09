We’re Loving This Emily In Paris Crossover In The Crown

Season five of The Crown is finally here - let the bingeing commence! But amongst all the controversy - is it too soon? should they have shown the Panorama interview? can we cope with a re-enactment of Tampax-gate? - there's a detail we're loving, namely Sylvie from Emily In Paris (played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) popping up to play Madame Ritz in episode three.

This 'bottle' episode in season five steps away from the fraught going-ons of the Windsors in the 90s and focuses on the life of Mohamed Al-Fayed (father of Dodi) and his attempts to establish himself and his family in high society. As part of his endeavours he meets with Madame Monique Ritz - the widow of hotelier Charles Ritz - in an attempt to invest in the grand hotel empire.

In The Crown, Madame Ritz is initially rather snooty about his offer - and rather like Emily's imperious boss Sylvie - Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays her with perfect haughty disdain. The casting couldn't be more perfect.

'It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it,' Philippine told You magazine. 'Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written.'

As for Madame Ritz herself, she did eventually agree to sell the Ritz Paris to Mohamed Al-Fayed in 1979.

We don't have too long to get our next fix of Sylvie either, with Emily in Paris returning for a third season on Netlfix on 21 December.