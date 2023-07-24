The Future Of ITV’s This Morning Has Been Revealed

It's not been an easy year for the This Morning team. With Phillip Schofield stepping down from his role in May after 20 years on the show, fans have been left wondering what's next for ITV's flagship breakfast programme.

When Holly Willoughby left for her annual summer break on 6 July she didn't sign off with a formal goodbye as she has done in previous years. This left viewers wondering what the future would hold for the show.

In the past, Holly and Phil would leave space in their final show of the summer for a length goodbye – they've even shared a bottle of wine on air before and discussed their joint holiday plans. The pair would then take six weeks off for summer before returning to the show in September. But following Phillip's shock resignation earlier this year, things have been handled rather differently this time.

When will Holly Willoughby be back hosting This Morning?

It has now been confirmed that Holly will return to This Morning in September. Until then, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have stepped in to cover her with help from Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

According to sources, Holly is looking to focus on her family during the summer holidays after a difficult year at work. 'She appreciates her family more than ever right now… the last couple of months have been really stressful and it’s highlighted for her the importance of family,' a source told new! magazine.

'She will be thinking about the future and making sure her family is priority,' they added. Holly and her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, have three children together – a 14-year-old son Harry, 12-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester.

What has Holly said about her future on This Morning?

On Monday 17 July, Holly updated fans on how she's feeling via her wellness brand Wylde Moon, where she said she's 'looking into the future'.

She wrote: 'Hi, how're you feeling today? I have learnt what a 'glimmer' is and now I have been seeing them everywhere. Basically a glimmer is the opposite of a trigger, like a micro moment that makes you happier, a little moment of awe, something that makes you feel hope.

'It can be so easy for your mood to spiral if you only notice the negatives that happen around you - things like missing your train, dropping your phone, spilling your coffee etc. ... This is why this concept of ‘glimmers’ is so wonderful…it’s so balancing.

'From opening the curtains to a clear blue sky to the first sip of your morning coffee; from trees heavy with blossom to the bleep of text from a loved one, I urge you to join me in soaking up every little glimmer moment you see.'

So, who is the other This Morning co-host going to be?

Now that we know Holly is returning in September, viewers are wondering who the permanent fixture next to her on the sofa might be. The answer is there isn't going to be one.

It was announced today that Holly will continue to host This Morning without a permanent co-host, and will instead be joined by a rotating list of co-hosts including Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

She has reportedly signed a new deal with This Morning and her contract is likely to be even more lucrative than her current £700,000 package. It has also been confirmed that Holly will still host the show four days a week.

The new format will be similar to that of Good Morning Britain, where Susanna Reid has been the main host since Piers Morgan left two years ago. Susanna is joined by Richard Madeley, Ed Balls and Martin Lewis on Monday to Wednesday's episodes with Ben Shepherd, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh taking over later in the week.

An insider told The Mirror, 'The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning's bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly's show.