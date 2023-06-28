Holly Willoughby Says She Finally Feels ‘Free’

It's been a tumultuous few months at the office for Holly Willoughby – but it seems she may be putting the trouble behind her following a 'magic' time at Glastonbury, an experience she described as 'freeing'. The This Morning presenter appeared to miss her Monday shift as a result of attending the festival, admitting that she had lost her voice following a weekend of moon-gazing and partying. In typical Holly fashion, she returned to work on Tuesday, joking about her croaky voice with co-presenter Craig Doyle, blaming it on Sunday's headline, Sir Elton John.

Holly Willoughby, 42, and her husband Dan Baldwin arrived in style at the festival flying in by helicopter. According to her Instagram posts, she joined the crowds at the Pyramid Stage to sing and dance to the performances.

Holly reflected on her festival experience via her wellbeing brand Wylde Moon's newsletter, writing: 'Just what is it about going to a festival that makes you feel about 20 again? There’s something so freeing about it…as if you’ve entered a world that encourages you to leave life’s worries and responsibilities at the gate and let your hair down.'

'I kept looking up at the night sky during the headline acts to see Mama Moon in all her glory, presiding over all of us. This week brings us the Waxing Gibbous Moon, the lunar phase of reflection. I should think I'll be doing a lot of reflecting and reminiscing this week given all the memories we've just made.'

She shared a photo of her and her husband arm in arm watching Elton John's headline performance with her 8.3m followers. And in her newsletter she added that she 'spent three amazing days with incredible friends, listening to some of the best musicians on the planet – all whilst dancing like lunatics.'