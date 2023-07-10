Holly Willoughby Is Reportedly Taking An Extended Break From This Morning

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has quietly stepped back from hosting the ITV morning talk show for an extended period this summer. According to The Sun, Holly won't be returning to the helm of the show for another two months.

Holly and her former co-host Phillip Schofield used to sign-off from a special Friday episode and give a goodbye message to fans before their six-week summer break. However, in a break from tradition she told viewers on Thursday what to expect from hosts Alison Hammondand Dermot O’Leary the next day - but failed to mention she would not be back until September. Holly ended the show with a simple, 'See you, bye.'

Hammond and O’Leary, who usually present the show on Fridays, will also cover for Willoughby for the rest of the summer. Despite many thinking the presenter is taking some extra time off, a source told the publication that the presenter was simply taking her 'usual and planned break over the summer.'

This comes after Holly Willoughby shared an emotional tribute to her mother-in-law Sandra who has died. Taking to Instagram, Holly revealed her husband Dan Baldwin's mum Sandra has passed away.

She wrote, 'Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister.

Adding, 'Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength every day in our children… Be at peace.'

According to reports, Holly is said to be spending time with her family as they privately deal with their grief and the star's scheduled time off was not brought forward.

Things are set to be very different this summer as Holly usually takes her annual summer break to spend time with her children along with Schofield's family. Last year, the former friends shared gushing posts online about one another as they celebrated another year on This Morning, with Phillip praising Holly as 'the bestest human' and Holly adding, 'And you my darling... Love you... See you soon handsome pants!'