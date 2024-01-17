The Traitors: Who Is Harry Clark’s Girlfriend, Anna Maynard?

Harry Clark is winning over many viewers on this series of The Traitors, despite being on the unfaithful side with Paul Gorton and Miles Asteri. But someone he won over long before he entered Ardross Castle is his girlfriend Anna Maynard. The couple have a collection of loved-up snaps on social media - and it turns out Anna has quite an established fanbase.

Read on for Grazia's Anna Maynard factfile, including who her famous siblings are.

Who is Anna Maynard?

Anna Maynard is a YouTuber, influencer and presenter. Since 2018, she has hosted CBBC's talent show, Got What It Takes?

On Instagram, she boasts 150,000 followers and shares not only glimpses of her relationship with Harry, but glowing selfies and brand work.

Over on YouTube - where she has garnered 329,000 subscribers - Anna's channel is a place for her to showcase her vocals, including original releases and covers.

Who are Anna Maynard's famous brothers?

Anna is the younger sister of Can't Say No hitmaker Conor Maynard and YouTuber Jack Maynard.

The talented sibling trio have often appeared together across their respective YouTube channels. In a video going back five years, Anna set up a Q&A where she was asked what the most annoying thing is about having older brothers.

'Nothing really,' she answered. 'I'd rather have two big brothers than two older sisters because imagine having a house full of girls. That would be awful. No offence to any of you who do, well done.'

She added, 'They're not protective. I know that they say they are, but they're not. They don't control me, I do what I want.

How old is Anna Maynard?

Anna is 23.

Where is Anna Maynard from?

Anna's hometown is Brighton.

How long have Anna Maynard and Harry Clark been dating?

After some social media digging, it's understood that Anna and Harry started seeing each other in 2022.

'Everyone’s got that special person, I’m just lucky I’ve found mine already,' Harry penned a cosy pic of them on a date night.

Anna captioned a similar set of photos, 'Nobody I’d rather do "life lately" posts with, so lucky to get to travel the worlddd wiv yAaaa bestfriend.'

What is Anna Maynard's Instagram?

Keep up to date with what Anna is up to at annamaynard99.