Everything You Need To Know About The Beautiful Castle Where The Traitors Is Filmed

The Traitors wouldn't be the The Traitors without the moody grandeur of the Scottish castle it's set in. Each day, the 22 contestants pull up to the castle in black Land Rovers to discuss who might be a Traitor over breakfast, to interrogate each other in the billiards room and to gather at the infamous round table to make their accusations. All under the watchful eye of Claudia Winkleman and her amazing Traitors wardrobe ofc.

After the unequivocal success of the first series, the BBC game show is back on our screens for a second time to cure our January blues. And it's already proving to be exactly what we needed – low stakes psychological warfare, beautiful Scottish landscapes and Claudia Winkleman dressed as a Cluedo character.

But where exactly is the series filmed? And can you book to visit the castle yourself? We've done some research so you don't have to.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, just north of Inverness. It's described as a magnificent 19th-century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, set within beautiful gardens and over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.

It is the filming location for both The Traitors UK and the US version.

Where is Boat of Garten?

The contestants are dropped off at Boat of Garten station in the now infamous first scenes of each series, meaning the area was top of google search trends as the series started. But the Traitors castle, Ardross Castle, is about another hour's drive away.

Can you visit The Traitors castle?

The Ardross Castle estate is located in Ross-shire and is available for exclusive use hire for both corporate and private clients. However, the castle is not a hotel so they don't let individual rooms (but they can accommodate small groups if you wanted to get some friends together and pretend you were on the show).

It is also available to hire for weddings.

The history of Ardross Castle, where The Traitors is filmed

Ardross Castle was first owned by the 1st Duke of Sutherland who bought it in the late 1700s and built a hunting lodge. In 1845, the 2nd Duke sold the estate to Alexander Matheson.

Later that century, it was bought by C. W. Dyson Perrins, who had interests in Worcester Royal Porcelain Company and Lea & Perrins (Worcester sauce). The family used to spend months at a time hosting friends and having parties at the castle.

In 1937, the estate was divided up and sold, but Perrins bought back the former factor's house. While Mr and Mrs Austin Mardon bought Ardross castle and Lealty Farm, which spans 80 acres, and lived there until it was sold to the McTaggart family in 1983.

When the McTaggart family (who currently own the property) acquired the estate, they began to restore the gardens. The Formal Garden, Walled Garden, shrubberies and lawns have been brought back into good management, additional specimen trees have been planted and woodlands extended. And in recent years, the castle and grounds have been used for weddings, corporate events and, of course, TV and filming.

When is The Traitors on?

If you want to revel in the beauty of the castle yourself, The Traitors series two is currently airing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One – and is available to watch on iPlayer straight after.

The new series is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and stars 22 new contestants – including two vets, a chess teacher, a clairvoyant, a model, an army corporal and a parliamentary advisor, to name a few. But Claudia has assured fans that, despite the success of series one, the new contestants have no idea how to play the game and that it is the most devious and brutal series yet.

How can I watch The Traitors?