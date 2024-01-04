Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About Paul From The Traitors

Last night (Wednesday 3 January), Scotland's Ardross Castle welcomed 22 new eager inhabitants to take part in the second series of The Traitors. Claudia Winkleman - along with her dream winter wardrobe - returned to great acclaim, and she wasted no time carefully selecting her traitors. Among those getting the call-up, or should we say sought-after shoulder touch from Claudia, was Paul Gorton.

He joked ahead of the show dropping on BBC: 'If Claudia touches my shoulder, I’m never washing that top again. I hope that happens because the more I think about what the show is, it is about the Traitors, right? To participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor, I think.’

Paul may have longed to get that hooded cloak, but according to the show's already-obsessed viewers, he is failing to remain subtle about his identity in the game.

'I don't think Paul understands the rules of the game,' wrote one viewer on X. 'He might as well have a massive sign saying, "I am [a] traitor".'

A second laughed, 'Come on Paul, you're acting so suspicious!' as a third questioned, 'Not sure how nobody suspects Paul.'

But someone strongly disagreed, chiming in, 'Paul is naturally more suited to play the traitor than the others.'

We can't wait to see whether he comes out on top, or crumbles under the pressure.

How old is The Traitors' Paul?

At 36, Paul is one of the younger contestants.

What is The Traitors' Paul's job?

Paul is a business manager and was hopeful that his professional experience could cross over into his TV opportunity.

He explained, 'Reading people is another strength that I think I will bring when I go in because I think I can see it in people’s face[s] when something has changed. I’m in the corporate world, and [in] that type of environment [it] happens quite often, where you’re sat in a room and you're being grilled and you’re defending yourself. I've been in that situation quite a few times before.'

Where is The Traitors' Paul from?

Paul hails from Manchester.

Does The Traitors' Paul have Instagram?

Yes - you can keep up to date with him over @paulgorton. He often shares photos with his wife, content creator Kate Waldron, and their young son Charlie.

His bio also links to an episode of Chatterbix, the podcast hosted by Joe Wilkinson and David Earl. Paul appeared in July 2023 to talk about the time he competed on Deal or No Deal in 2010. So not a total stranger to TV then...